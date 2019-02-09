Root Awakening

Longevity Spinach a commonly grown medicinal plant

I received a herbal plant (above) from a friend. It grew from about 10cm tall to nearly 80cm. What is this plant and what are its uses?

P.V. Udaya Kumar

The plant is botanically known as Gynura procumbens. Its common names include Longevity Spinach, Scrambling Gynura and Sambung Nyawa.

Its young leaves can be eaten raw or cooked as a vegetable. In Singapore, some Chinese believe that eating the leaves can lower blood pressure and reduce blood sugar levels.

This plant can be grown either under direct or filtered sunlight. The soil should be moist and well-drained.

The plant can be propagated easily from stem-cuttings. Note that it is prone to attacks by snails and slugs when grown in an outdoor garden.

Use of the Common Mugwort needs to be guided



PHOTO: CHOO WAIKIN



What is this plant (above)?

Choo Waikin

The plant is a commonly grown medicinal plant that is botanically known as Artemisia vulgaris. Its common names are the Common Mugwort, Common Wormwood and Moxa. It can be propagated via stem-cuttings and grows best in a sunny location with well-drained soil.

Its scented leaves are bitter and can be eaten raw or cooked. The plant is used to treat a range of ailments, but note that it is toxic when eaten in large amounts.

Pregnant women should not use this herb.

Boat Lily a medicinal and landscape plant



PHOTO: MARY MOEY



The leaves of this plant (above) are boiled to make a cooling drink by the Chinese who call it the "Ang Tek" leaf or plant. What is the English or botanical name? Mine seems to be flowering.

Mary Moey

The botanical name of the plant is Tradescantia spathacea. Its common names include Boat Lily, Oyster Plant, Cradle Lily and Moses-in-the-Cradle, which refer to the small white flowers that are produced inside a purse-like bract, often found between the leaf axils.

It is a common medicinal plant that is referred to locally as "red bamboo leaves" (ang teck hiok in Hokkien), probably due to the narrow, strap-like leaves that have red undersides.

It is also a common plant used in outdoor landscapes.

Drumstick tree has multiple uses



PHOTO: JULIA LEE SOO MUI



What plant (above) is this? Some people boil the leaves in water and drink it. Does the plant have health benefits?

Julia Lee Soo Mui

The tree is botanically known as Moringa oleifera. Its common names include Horse-radish Tree, Kelur, Merunggai and Drumstick Tree.

It is a drought-tolerant tree that needs to be grown on a sunny site with well-drained soil. This plant tends to get straggly with age. It is often kept to a manageable size via frequent pruning, which is also done to promote the production of tender leaves for harvest.

Various parts of the plant are eaten. The young leaves and fruitare most commonly eaten as a vegetable and are a common sight at vegetable stalls in Little India.

The leaves are said to be highly nutritious. The mature, dry seeds are also eaten as a health food.

Red Sessile Joyweed thrives in sunny and moist location



PHOTO: PHUA LI PENG



What is the name of this plant (above)? I bought it from the wet market and brewed it into a herbal tea. How do I take care of the plant and how can it grow well?

Phua Li Peng

The medicinal plant has a range of common names such as Red Sessile Joyweed, Red Carpet Weed and Bayam Keremak Merah. It is the red-leaved form of Alternanthera sessilis.

This plant propagates easily from stem-cuttings. It grows as a herbaceous ground-hugging plant.

For it to thrive, it needs a sunny site. The soil should be rich in organic matter, well-drained and kept moist at all times. The plant does not tolerate dry soil.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and park manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

