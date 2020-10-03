Root Awakening

Seed-raising media may be too dry

I tried growing the seeds given out by the National Parks Board, but they do not seem to be growing. I tried cultivating the chye sim seeds, following instructions and using the egg crate method. It has been a week and nothing seems to be sprouting.

Helen Nyan

The seed-raising mix appears to be suitable for germinating seeds. However, it looks a bit too dry. When germinating seeds, the mix should be kept moist at all times. Seeds that are sown on the surface can easily dry out too.

The drying out of the mix or seeds at any juncture can lead to poor germination. Depending on the conditions of the environment, you may need to water one to two times daily to ensure the mix stays moist.

Another common reason for poor germination is where seeds are sown too deeply or the seed-raising mix is perpetually soggy. In both situations, low oxygen levels can deprive seeds of oxygen needed to germinate.

Get professionals to help germinate the seeds of orchids

My orchid bloomed and withered, but two of the withered flowers turned into these. What are they and are they of any use?

Irene S.M. Chew

Your orchid plant has produced a fruit, commonly called a "seed pod" by gardeners. Unlike most other plants, orchid seeds are very small and must be penetrated by a specific fungus to germinate.

If you want to germinate your orchid seeds, you may want to engage the orchid seed germination service that is provided by several large orchid nurseries in Singapore. Orchid seeds are germinated via in-vitro culture using a defined, sterile medium.

Monstera may be sunburnt

My variegated Monstera Thai constellation was healthy all this time. Last week, it started to have this symptom after I used poly fertiliser 21-21-21 mixed with water. I am not certain if this is the cause. Could you help?

Raymond Yeo

The leaves appear to be sunburnt, and suffer a secondary fungal infection.

CLARIFICATION



Readers have written in about a question, Vine Likely A Sweet Potato, published in the Root Awakening column on Sept 19. Dr Wilson Wong explains that the tapioca (above) is a stem-like shrub and is unlike the sweet potato plant (below). However, the plant in the reader's photograph does not exhibit features of the tapioca plant. Hence it is likely a sweet potato plant.

Most nurseries produce and grow this plant under shaded conditions. Is the sunlight intensity of your growing area too strong for your plant?

For now, if the affected parts are not too widespread, prune them to arrest the spread of the infection.

Moving the plant to a brighter area should be done in a gradual manner, from lower to higher light levels. This plant can be adapted to grow under higher light levels.

Fertiliser burn can occur if the dosage of the solution is too high. If you are using a product for the first time, you may want to concoct a solution at a lower strength than what is instructed on the label. Also, apply it on a small and inconspicuous part of the plant to check for phytotoxicity.

• Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.