Root Awakening

Coleus is an ornamental, foliage plant

My plant is growing very well outdoors and I have placed some of it indoors for decoration. Is the plant suitable to grow indoors and is it poisonous?

Jennifer Tan

The plant is commonly called the Coleus and its botanical name is Plectranthus scutellarioides.

Depending on the cultivar, some may need to be grown under direct sunlight while others prefer filtered sunlight for at least four hours daily.

Good light is generally needed for vivid foliage colours.

As such, it is not a plant for growing deep in the home where the light conditions will be dim.

The plant is generally regarded as an ornamental one that is admired for its attractive foliage and not commonly consumed.

Some cultivars of this plant are reported to have traditional medicinal uses.

It is recommended not to consume plants that are not widely known to have food uses.

Black Face General and Longevity Spinach are edible

What are the names of these plants? I was told they are edible? How can they be consumed?

Roger Lim

The plant on the right (Plant 1) is botanically known as Strobilanthes crispa and its common name known here is Black Face General.

The plant on the far right (Plant 2) is Gynura procumbens and is commonly known as the Longevity Spinach.

Both plants are regarded as medicinal plants and can be found growing in most community and home gardens.

The leaves of the Black Face General are brewed to make a drinking decoction. Longevity Spinach is sometimes eaten as a leafy vegetable, either raw or cooked.

However, before attempting to use the plants to treat ailments, seek advice from a medical professional.

Mintak tree produces scented flowers

I came across this tree on the south bank of the Sungei Ulu Pandan Park Connector in May. The flowers were blooming and the fragrance was amazing. There are no other plants like this tree nearby. What is it and when is its flowering season? Are there similar trees in Singapore?

Magdalene Tan

The tree is botanically known as Calophyllum soulattri and is known by common names such as Bintangor Bunut, Malang-Malang and Mintak. Established trees can flower several times a year. Besides scented flowers, the tree periodically produces a flush of attractively coloured new leaves.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

• Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@ sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.

