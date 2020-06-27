Root Awakening

Fiddle Leaf Fig can grow outdoors into a big tree

I bought this hardy-looking plant a few months ago. The florist told me it is tough and can withstand very hot sun and is good for the balcony. What plant is it?

Hong Be

The plant is the Fiddle Leaf Fig. Its botanical name is Ficus lyrata and it can grow into a large tree when planted in the ground.

It has become popular recently due to its attractive large leaves and stately growth habit.

It is usually produced under shadier conditions in a production nursery and can be under full sun eventually. The transition process has to be done in a gradual manner to avoid burning the leaves under direct sunlight.

Grown under direct sunlight, the plant has to be watered regularly to keep it adequately hydrated. It should not be allowed to dry out.

Sweet potato leaves are all edible

Are the leaves of my sweet potato plant edible?

Christine Chua

The leaves of sweet potato plants are edible. However, some varieties may produce leaves that are more tender than others. It is largely a personal preference.

If your plant produces rather fibrous leaves, you may have to harvest the younger growth for cooking.

Other preparation procedures like "stringing" the petioles to remove excessive fibre or blanching or steaming the plant parts may also help to improve palatability.

Ming Aralia has edible leaves

I was told that, in the Philippines, the young leaves of this shrub are used in salads. Is it edible?

Shirley Lee

The plant is botanically known as Polyscias fruticosa and its common name is the Ming Aralia.

Due to its attractive, fine foliage, it is cultivated as a potted house plant and can sometimes be found in outdoor landscapes too.

Young leafy shoots of this plant are sometimes sold in the Geylang Serai market where they are called Pokok Teh.

They have a distinct scent and flavour, and are cooked or eaten raw as a vegetable, or cooked with fish.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

