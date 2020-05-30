Root Awakening

Moss Rose grows best in full sun

I found this discarded plant two years ago and have been taking care of it. I watered it every day and it grew healthily and bore flowers. What is the name of the plant?

Choo Somang

The plant appears to be the Moss Rose. The botanical name is Portulaca grandiflora.

Numerous cultivars exist with flowers that come in many colours, sizes and number of petals.

The plant grows best under full sun and in well-drained growing media.

Plants tend to become straggly with age, but are easily rejuvenated via propagation using stem cuttings.

Cat’s Whiskers need good drainage

Over the past few months, the leaves of my Cat’s Whiskers have turned yellow and there are no new leaves. The plants are beginning to bald. Do I have to uproot them?

Tan Wen Shan

The new leaves of your plant are chlorotic in appearance, where the areas between the leaf veins turn yellow. It is likely a sign of a nutrient deficiency, most probably iron. Cat’s Whiskers (Orthosiphon aristatus) is a plant that does poorly in heavy clay soil that is constantly moist due to poor drainage.

Excessive moisture at the root zone can cause the leaves to fall and lead to nutrient uptake issues. Fertiliser applications usually temporarily alleviate the issue.

For a healthier plant, it is recommended you select a well-draining site where the plant can dry out slightly between each watering. You can do so by growing plants in containers or raised beds. This is a plant that needs at least four hours of direct sunlight to thrive.

Check if Chinese box has healthy roots

This flowering Muraya plant seems to be suffering as the growth of its leaves seems to be stunted. What should be done to restore the plant’s health?

Frank Elissen

The plant is commonly known as Jasmine orange or Chinese box. It is a popular shrub grown for its scented flowers. The lack of growth in your plant can be due to a number of reasons.

As this shrub needs full sun to thrive, ensure it is able to receive at least six hours of direct sunlight.

An unhealthy root system can also cause a plant’s growth to stagnate. If the soil the plant is growing in is clayey and compacted, roots can hardly grow. The soil needs to be friable and well-drained. You can work in good quality compost into the soil, but care must be taken to not damage the roots of the plant.

When you are doing this, do not remove all the soil from the root ball as this will lead to transplant shock. The surface of the root ball needs to be slightly loosened. If the roots have filled the pot, you need to transfer the plant into a larger pot or grow it in the ground.

Finally, check if there are pests and diseases affecting the roots. Prune diseased and dead roots. For pests such as root mealy bugs, you will have to drench or soak the root ball in a chemical pesticide such as cypermethrin.

Snow Banana is not edible

I saw this banana plant with a flower bud in a community garden in Bukit Panjang. What kind of species is it and where does it originate from?

Theresa Pang

The plant is commonly called the Snow Banana. Its botanical name is Ensete glacum. It originates from mountainous areas in southern Asia such as Myanmar, Thailand, India and southern China. It can be grown in the tropics in the lowlands where plants do not grow as large.

Unlike the dessert and cooking bananas Singaporeans are familiar with, the fruit of this species is not edible, with large seeds and little flesh.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

• Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@ sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.