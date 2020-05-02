Root Awakening

Turtle Plant may need more light and frequent watering

I bought this Wandering Jew in February and it has grown. However, the bottom portion has withered and the soil looks dry and bald. I have kept the plant indoors, away from sunlight, and watered it only once a week. What is happening?

Kek Hwee Kim

The plant is a variegated version of Callisia repens, commonly known as the Turtle Plant.

Your plant looks lanky with widely spaced leaves along the stem, which is an indication of the lack of sunlight. This plant grows better when it is in a location with filtered sunlight for four to six hours daily.

Also, from your description and the picture, the plant seems to be grown in a rather small pot. You may want to move it into a slightly larger pot. The soil should be friable and well-drained.

The drying of lower leaves is a sign that the plant was allowed to dry out excessively. It is necessary to water this plant to keep the soil moist and allow it to dry out only slightly before watering again.

No scientific research reports to back claims ZZ plant releases toxic gases

I bought this plant to be placed indoors due to the ease of care. I was warned the plant emits unhealthy gases which may poison the body in the long term. Is this a myth?

Jamie Soh

To date, there have been no peer-reviewed, reputable, scientific research reports to back claims that the ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) releases toxic gases that are harmful to humans.

This plant belongs to the yam family (Araceae) and, similar to other plants from the same family such as the money plant and common edible yam, it has minute calcium oxalate crystals in its sap and tissue.

People with sensitive skin should avoid contact with its sap and tissue and not eat the plant, as these crystals can cause inflammation and discomfort.

Pomegranate fruit are edible

I bought a pomegranate plant three years ago from a local nursery. Recently, it has been producing larger fruit. Are they edible?

Benjamin Tang

Pomegranate fruit are edible. But the quality will depend on the cultivar.

Some cultivars are bred for ornamental purposes, in which plants produce abundant attractive flowers and fruit. As such, the fruit that such cultivars produce may not have the desired qualities for consumption, such as large fruit with sweet fleshy pulp.

Air plants prone to drying out when grown in high-rise apartments

I bought air plants a year ago and, as the months went by, they seem to be worsening. I had one by the bedroom window, where there is direct sunlight and strong winds. I sprayed water on it every two to three days, but the plant died in six months. Another was left on the study table - it received fluorescent light and water through spraying every three to five days - but it died after three months. My other air plants are hung in the kitchen, which is breezy, and they are also sprayed with water. They are surviving, but not flourishing. How can I help them to thrive?

Sim Yeow Chuan

Air plants are epiphytic members of the genus Tillandsia. These plants grow best when they get filtered sunlight for at least four hours daily.

Artificial light needs to be intense enough to support plant growth.

These plants thrive in humid areas and the windy locations with low humidity in high-rise settings make it quite hard to grow them.

Such conditions dry the plants quickly. Spraying with water may not be sufficient to hydrate them.

Some people find it beneficial to grow air plants among other foliage houseplants - the latter creates a microclimate with higher humidity that helps to prevent the air plants from drying out.

Ensure your air plants are not shaded from sunlight if you decide to grow them among other houseplants.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

