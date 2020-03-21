Root Awakening

Swiss cheese plant is best grown in a brighter location

I bought this plant from a nursery and, recently, I saw yellow spots on the leaves. I placed the plant under shade and was advised to water it whenever the soil is dry. What is the reason for the spots and what can I do to keep this plant healthy?

Brenda Tham

The plant is commonly called the Swiss Cheese Plant and its botanical name is Monstera deliciosa. Note that it thrives if it can get four to six hours of filtered sunlight daily. It does not do well if grown under deep shade where it will suffer poor health and weak growth.

Water it regularly so that the growing media is kept moist at all times. It should not be allowed to dry out totally.

The appearance of spots on the leaves could be due to a fungal infection that will affect a plant if it is grown in an overly shaded and moist area. Avoid injuring the leaves as wounds will allow pathogens to enter the leaf tissues.

Prune unhealthy branch of dracaena

I have a problem with my yucca plant. It was growing well until two branches started to shed its leaves. Eventually, all the leaves dropped off. My gardener suggested cutting a part of it off to see if it would sprout new leaves, but it has not. How I can save the two branches?

May Wong

The plant is not a yucca but a species of dracaena called Dracaena cochinchinensis.

The branch that is devoid of leaves may be diseased and your gardener is right to suggest pruning it away if this was the case. You should cut the diseased branch until healthy tissue is seen.

You may want to check the condition of the soil. It should not be waterlogged and it should also be allowed to dry out before watering again. Constantly wet conditions at the root zone can lead to disease in your dracaena.

Also, check the health of the root system. If it is diseased, you may want to consider cutting the top of the plant and rooting it in a large pot of soil in a shaded location. When roots have grown, you can plant the stem-cutting in a suitable location in your garden.

Chrysanthemum may be infected by fungal disease

I bought this chrysanthemum plant before Chinese New Year. The flowers had all withered but new ones are blooming. Why are the flowers turning brown before they have fully bloomed?

Tan Guat Sim

The flowers of your chrysanthemum plant may have been infected by a fungal disease. Infected flowers will not recover and should be pruned and discarded.

Prevention is better than cure. You may want to ensure your plant is grown in a location with sufficient sunlight and has air circulation. Avoid injuring the flowers and getting water onto them.

Fruit of noni are edible

This plant/tree has been growing in my backyard. What is its name? Is the fruit edible? I have seen birds pecking at it.

Peter Leong

The name of the tree is called noni (botanical name - Morinda citrifolia). The fruit are edible and they have been made into health drinks and supplements.

Chilli may be infested by microscopic mites

My capsicum was growing quite well, but stopped flowering after two fruit and the leaves started to curl up at the top. Is the problem due to disease or weather conditions?

Chua Kim Cheng

Your chilli plant (botanical name: Capsicum annuum) may be infested by broad mites, which are very common pests in chilli plants. They are microscopic in size and cannot be seen with the naked eye. The most obvious damage done by such mites will be the deformation of leaves.

Organic methods of controlling broad mites include the application of sulphur soap solution or lime sulphur insecticide that is sold at selected nurseries.

Regular applications of one of these pesticides are needed to keep the pest population low so that damage to the plant is reduced.

The application of such pesticides should be done during the cooler part of the day to avoid burning the leaves.

A chemical pesticide known as abamectin can provide more lasting control.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

