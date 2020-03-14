Root Awakening

Dagger plant is unhealthy due to the lack of sunlight

My plant was growing very well in the ground when I decided to cut it, pot it and take it indoors. It is placed in a spot next to the patio, so there is air but no direct sunlight. After some months, the leaves started looking weak and there were white specks on the underside. Now, the head of each stem appears to have rotted. Do these plants require plenty of sunlight? Can they be grown indoors? How much water do they need? I will be pruning the top and hope new shoots will grow again. Is it possible to revive it?

Kris Tan

The plant is a species of yucca, commonly called dagger plant or Spanish bayonet. The issues you mentioned are brought about by the lack of sunlight.

Note that this plant grows best under direct sunlight. The lack of sunlight will lead to sluggish and weak growth in the plant, making it soft and floppy.

Plants grown under shade will be prone to diseases too.

It is also a drought-tolerant plant. Excessive water at the root zone can cause it to rot.

It is best grown in a well-draining growing media that is allowed to dry out slightly before watering again.

You can prune the floppy and unhealthy growth and move the plant to a sunny spot for it to recuperate and resume growth.

Mistletoes are parasitic plants spread by birds

A plant has settled on my pomegranate tree for several years. Recently, it seemed to flower and only a few tiny fruit emerged. The fruit was slightly furry and pinkish-brown. The flower resembles the bloom of the honeysuckle. We were delighted when we first spotted this plant and saw it had fruited. It also attracted several types of birds. What is this plant and is it commonly found in Singapore? How can we fertilise or propagate it? Also, is the plant or fruit edible? The branch of my pomegranate tree is getting heavier because of this plant, so how can I lighten the load on the tree?

Chang Foy Yin

The plant is a mistletoe, likely the Malayan Mistletoe (Dendrophthoe pentandra). This species is a parasitic, woody shrub whose seeds are dispersed by birds.

Although it is a parasite of its host plant, it has important ecological functions such as being an important caterpillar host plant for the Painted Jezebel Butterfly and providing a food source for birds. The plant and its fruit are not considered food for humans.

If your pomegranate plant is still healthy and you want to keep the mistletoe, you can prune the latter to lighten its weight. The parasitic plant can grow quite big and may damage the host shrub.

If your pomegranate plant's health and growth are affected, you may want to remove the mistletoe completely. This can be done by pruning the branch of the pomegranate which the mistletoe is attached to.

Swiss Cheese Plant may be lacking sunlight

I bought this plant three to four months ago. I watered it every week until water drained out. It had new leaves every week till now. It is placed in a well-lit area, but there is no direct sun. The leaves are limp and the stems do not look good. Am I overwatering? The leaves are green, but some had little brown spots on the back. I wiped the spots off and sprayed the plant and leaves with an organic fungicide. If there is a need to repot the plant, what type of soil should I use?

Anita Chia-Jalleh

The plant is commonly called the Swiss Cheese Plant and its botanical name is Monstera deliciosa. It is a very popular plant admired for its attractive leaves.

It appears your plant may be lacking sunlight required for healthy growth. To ascertain if you have filtered sunlight at the growing area, check for the shadow of an object under the sunlight - if it has a fuzzy shadow, you have filtered sunlight.

The brown spots on the leaves could be due to a fungal infection that will affect a plant if it is grown in an overly shaded and moist area.

Although the plant is often touted to be an indoor plant, it does better if it can get four to six hours of filtered sunlight daily.

Also, you need to water it regularly to keep the soil moist. It should neither be allowed to dry out totally nor be growing in soggy soil.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

