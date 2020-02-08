Root Awakening

Common landscape tree is called Happiness Tree

This plant with bright green leaves and yellow fruit is now commonly seen on roadsides. Is this a citrus plant with edible fruit?

Lau Kim Boo

There have been numerous questions sent to this column about this tree. It is botanically known as Garcinia subelliptica and it is commonly called the Happiness Tree, Philippine Fortune Tree and Fukugi.

It is a slow-growing tree that is related to the common edible mangosteen and is often grown for its decorative foliage and columnar growth form.

While the tree is not regarded as a fruit tree, its fragrant fruit has been known to be eaten by people.

Bougainvillea needs to be repotted

My bougainvillea has been growing well in a large pot for the past 10 years. Lately, it is flowering well, but the leaves are turning yellow and eventually dropping. I have been watering it every day. What can I do to save the leaves from turning yellow?

Ann Tan

Has your bougainvillea been growing in the same pot all this time?

A decade is a long time and the soil in which the plant is growing would likely be compacted and exhausted of nutrients. The soil conditions are no longer suitable to sustain healthy growth.

From the chlorotic leaves, the plant is lacking nutrients.

You may want to repot the plant in a larger pot with fresh growing media. Prune all unhealthy roots and unwind circling and entangled roots.

Do not loosen and remove all soil of the plant as this will lead to transplant shock.

After repotting the plant in its new pot, let it recuperate in a shaded portion of the garden and keep the root zone moist.

Once new growth occurs, you can gradually move the plant to its final growing location which should be in full sun.

You can start to fertilise it too.

Leaves of Water Leaf must be cooked thoroughly before eating

What plant is this and is it edible? If so, can it be eaten raw? Does it have any medicinal value?

Chua Suan Choo

The plant is commonly called the Earth Ginseng or Water Leaf. Its botanical name is Talinum fruticosum.

The leaves of this plant can be consumed, but they must be cooked thoroughly to reduce their calcium oxalate content. The cooked leaves have a slimy texture.

The swollen tap root is reported to be used traditionally to treat gastro-intestinal and cardiovascular issues.

Long stems of the asparagus fern allow the plant to climb as it grows

My pot of asparagus fern has two growths which get longer and longer. What are they and what do I do with them?

Tan Chew San

The asparagus fern (Asparagus setaceus) is exhibiting its natural growth habit by sending long stems which allow the plant to climb as it grows.

These stems have spines that let the plant latch onto structures. Care must be exercised when handling and pruning the plant. You can prune these long stems to keep the plant in the preferred growth form as a potted plant.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

• Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.