Root Awakening

Calathea may have been allowed to dry out

I bought this plant and it was doing well for a couple of months. Now, it has horrid-looking leaves. I placed it inside my condominium apartment and about 1.2m away from a window with bright light, and moved it to my balcony a week ago. Its soil is coco peat. What type of medium is best for this plant and what is the ideal environment for it to grow well?

Irene Phan

The plant is a cultivar of Calathea roseopicta, commonly called the Rose-painted Calathea. It thrives in a semi-shaded, humid location, which can be difficult to achieve in a high-rise indoor environment. The soil must be moist at all times.

If the plant is exposed to direct sunlight, its leaves may burn. If it is allowed to dry out or grown in a windy or dry location, the leaves can suffer from burns on the edges.

In the latter situation, it is not unusual to find spider mites that infest the plant - these sap-sucking pests appear as small reddish, moving dots.

To treat the problem, wash the leaves to remove sap-sucking pests and move the plant to a location which has the necessary conditions for it to recuperate and thrive.

Increase the humidity by growing plants in groups, which creates a microclimate that can be more conducive for the needs of the Rose-painted Calathea.

Flowering shrub is the Angel's Trumpet

I came across this plant and cut a small stem and grew it in a pot. What plant is this? I was told it is very poisonous.

Toh Chung Hui

The flowering shrub is commonly called the Angel's Trumpet, due to its large, hanging, trumpet-shaped flowers. The flowers are fragrant. This plant belongs to the genus Brugmansia and is commonly confused with plants from the genus Datura.

Both are plants classified in the tomato family, Solanaceae.

Note that the plant is poisonous. It prefers cooler conditions to thrive although some gardeners in Singapore have managed to grow and flower this plant.

Texas sage admired for attractive silvery leaves

What is this plant ? It has silvery leaves.

Marie Goh

The plant is botanically known as Leucophyllum frutescens. It has many common names that range from Texas sage to Texas barometer bush.

It is a drought-tolerant plant that thrives in well-drained soil and under direct sunlight. Waterlogged soil conditions and shaded locations can cause the plant to decline.

It is admired for its silver leaves and it can have a profusion of pink flowers after a change in weather conditions - usually after a long period of drought, followed by rain.

Cannonball Tree's large, round fruit not edible

What is the name of this tree?

Hisae (Amy) Moore

The tree is botanically known as Couroupita guianensis and also called Cannonball Tree because of its large, round fruit.

The fruit are filled with a smelly and soft red pulp, which is not eaten by humans.

This species exhibits a unique flowering habit called cauliflory, where its heavily scented flowers are produced on the main trunk.

It is grown for its interesting botanical features and is an ornamental tree in the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Spearmint needs good light and well-drained mix to thrive

What kind of mint is this?

Seow Boon Hong

The mint appears to be a type of spearmint (botanical name: Mentha spicata). You can rub the leaves gently and sniff the scent.

Spearmint generally has a sweet minty scent and, if it flowers, the blooms are small and white and have a rat tail-like inflorescence at the tip of the stem. There are other spearmint cultivars with oval-shaped leaves.

The spearmint prefers to be grown in a location that has four to six hours of direct sunlight. It needs to be grown in a well-drained soil mix that is kept moist at all times. It should be pruned periodically to promote a bushy growth habit and to rejuvenate the plant.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

