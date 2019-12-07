Root Awakening

Crown-of-thorns is affected by disease

My thorny plant is not growing well. Why?

May Tai Yok Mo

The plant is commonly called Crown-of-thorns and its botanical name is Euphorbia milii.

It is a drought-tolerant plant that prefers to grow in well-drained soil. The stem of your plants appears to be rotting and this is most likely due to disease.

Check if the soil has become very compacted or holds water for long periods of time.

If your plant has been growing in the same pot of media for many years, the soil may have compacted over time and the drainage of your soil will be poor as a result.

Either condition will suffocate the roots and cause them to die. Disease-causing pathogens can enter the tissue and infect the plant and bring about rot symptoms.

Infected portions of the plant cannot be saved and need to be pruned to prevent their spread. You can cut healthy stem sections and propagate them in new, well-drained, growing media.

English ivy may be lacking in light, soil may be too wet

I bought an English ivy about a month ago as I was impressed with the dense green foliage. But some ends of the plant turned brown two weeks ago with a few leaves falling off. Now, some leaves near the soil have turned brown. One or two vines have become light green. I read that overwatering the plant could cause leaves to turn brown, so I have been careful with watering (about 2.5cm of water of a 12cm beaker twice a week). Then I read that insufficient watering could also cause leaves to turn brown. The soil is a bit moist. I place the plant indoors with some indirect sunlight. Am I watering too much or too little? How can I save the plant?

David Lim

It may be a case of disease brought about by moist conditions and/or lack of light and air circulation due to the mass of dense foliage found in your English ivy (botanical name: Hedera helix).

Note that this plant can be quite difficult to keep alive in Singapore's tropical climate. It does better in a cooler environment, such as in an air-conditioned office.

In terms of light, it is best given at least four hours of filtered sunlight daily. Soil-wise, it should be well-drained and kept slightly moist, but never bone-dry.

In your case, the pot of plant has quite dense foliage. In a dimly lit setting, the leaves shade one another, causing them to die. These can get infected, with infection spreading to the rest of the plant, due to rather moist conditions near the base of the plant as a result of the dense canopy of leaves.

To reduce the spread of disease, you may want to prune infected portions of the plant. Then spread the stems out to permit light penetration and air circulation throughout the canopy of the plant.

Infestation on basil plant is minor

I have noticed insect or worm bites on my basil leaves. I have been growing these plants indoors and occasionally placing them on window sills to get sunlight. They are grown for my consumption, hence I am trying to cultivate them as organically as possible. How can I grow the plants healthily without the need for pesticides?

Tricia Tan

Your basil plants appear to be relatively healthy. The small tears on the leaves constitute a very minor damage, which may be due to the handling of the plants and their leaves during cultivation and transplanting.

There is a leaf with a fungal spot and the infected portion can be pruned to reduce the likelihood of spread of the disease.

Most of the organic and safer pesticides, such as neem oil and summer oil, work via the contact mode and are effective only when the pest is on the plant. They generally do not work well as preventive pesticides.

Hence, it is recommended you inspect your plants on a regular basis and remove a pest or infected leaf promptly to nip the issue in the bud.

Some pests can be removed via a wash using a jet of water - this can be done when you are watering your plants.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

