Root Awakening

Dwarf Umbrella Tree may be affected by homemade fungicide application

My second batch of schefflera is again bearing the symptoms of root rot, with leaves turning yellow and dropping and branch dieback. This is despite me changing the soil when I was planting them. The weakened plants also became susceptible to attack from microbes and other fungi. After spraying the leaves and stems with a homemade concoction of oil, soap and captan/ vitaram weekly for four weeks, there are dark spots on the leaves, red-veined leaves and young sprouts turning brown and dying. There is growth of new leaves after I sprayed the concoction while the mature leaves are dropping more. The soil is well-drained. It seems like there are multiple issues. How can I resolve them?

Christian Chan

Your pictures do not show the plants suffering from root rot.

Instead, they show that the leaves of the Dwarf Umbrella Tree (botanical name: Schefflera arboricola) were affected by physical damage, as indicated by the burnt or bleached patches on leaves and distorted and diseased young leaves.

Did such symptoms appear after you applied the homemade fungicide mixture? If the answer is yes, it could be due to the mixture and the damage will be permanent on these leaves.

The affected leaves can be pruned and new leaves will replace them. When applying pesticides, it is recommended to always test spray a small part of the plant before spraying the entire plant.

As for root rot, you may want to drench the soil with fungicide as indicated on the product's label. Repeated applications may be needed on a long-term basis to manage the disease.

As soil-borne diseases are difficult to eradicate and long-term drenching of chemicals is not a sustainable and environment-friendly practice, you may want to grow an unrelated plant species instead, which may be less susceptible to the disease.

Sapling is papaya plant

I had this growing in my pot one day. What type of plant is it and is it suitable to be grown in a Housing Board corridor?

Aaron Tan

The plant is the papaya (botanical name: Carica papaya). Papaya plants thrive when they are grown outdoors in the ground and given full sun. In a flower pot, their size tends to become restricted by the container size and the plant may not be as productive as it should be.

It may be difficult to grow the plant properly in an HDB flat setting as it grows quite tall and may reach the ceiling quite quickly.

Drench soil or wash leaves of plants injured by insecticide

Two weeks ago, our sub-contract gardener sprayed insecticide on the plants. After a week, all the leaves on the Dracaena draco started dropping. The rest of the plants dried up and their leaves started falling off too. It was later discovered that the container for the insecticide was not cleaned thoroughly before it was filled. Since then, most of the smaller plants have been replaced. However, the Dracaena draco was not replaced because it is a big tree. The gardener said it will grow, but did not indicate how long this would take. I have had this plant for six years and I want to rescue it. What can I do?

Cindy Chia

It appears your plants were damaged by the insecticide spray.

When applying chemicals, it is recommended to test spray a small part of the plant before spraying the entire plant. If the sprayed portion does not show adverse reaction after a day or two, you can proceed to spray the entire plant.

Spraying of pesticides should preferably be done during the cooler part of the day.

For your case, you may want to drench the soil of your plants as well as wash the leaves of the affected plants to remove as much insecticide as possible.

In general, depending on the extent of damage, leafless plants and plants with roots affected will take longer to recover as they will not be able to photosynthesise or uptake nutrients necessary to produce new growth.

Portions that are dead need to be promptly removed to reduce the onset of disease.

You can check if a branch is alive by gently scratching the surface of the bark. If it is still green, the tissue is alive. If the tissue is dry or feels soft and has an odour, it is dead and needs to be pruned to healthy tissue.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

