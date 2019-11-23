Private club open for tour

Some Singaporeans may remember the row of four shophouses in Bukit Pasoh Road from its days as the trendy New Majestic Hotel.

Built in 1928 in the Art Deco style, it is admired for the elegant geometric patterns adorning its balconies and the stained glass window fanlights.

The 22,000 sq ft space has now been transformed into the Straits Clan, a members-only clubhouse with work spaces, alcoves, entertainment lounges, eateries, a gym and a spa. Only the Clan Cafe and Kin restaurant in the lobby are open to the public.

Some members of the public will get to go on an exclusive tour of the clubhouse today, as part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Day Out at Tanjong Pagar event to celebrate the area's built heritage.

While the clubhouse's interior is comfortably modern, design firm Takenouchi Webb has deliberately chosen materials and colours which pay tribute to Singapore's heritage and evoke a sense of nostalgia.

Terrazzo tiles and Shanghai plaster are common surfaces throughout and much of the furniture is made with rattan or Indonesian teak wood.

There is a jade-green onyx wall in the bistro inspired by tabletops in traditional coffee shops, while the one between the lobby and restaurant comprises cement breeze blocks reminiscent of old houses.

VIEW IT /SNEAK PEEK INTO THE STRAITS CLAN

WHERE: The Straits Clan, 31 Bukit Pasoh Road WHEN: Today, 2 to 3pm (session 1), 3 to 4pm (session 2) ADMISSION: Free, registration on Eventbrite INFO: str.sg/Jia9 or str.sg/JiaC

LET'S JALAN AND MAKAN WITH JOHOR KAKI

WHERE: The URA Centre Atrium, 45 Maxwell Road (meet at Level 1 URA Centre, at the entrance near Toast Box and Huggs Coffee) WHEN: Today, 10am to noon ADMISSION: Free, registration on Eventbrite INFO: str.sg/Jiat

MOVIE ON BUKIT PASOH - WAYANG BOY (PG13)

WHERE: Bukit Pasoh Road WHEN: Today, 8 to 10.30pm ADMISSION: Free, registration on Eventbrite INFO: str.sg/Jiav

Visitors may also be intrigued by how one of the portholes in the hotel's swimming pool - which looked into the first-floor restaurant - has been turned into a skylight in the clubhouse's courtyard.

Besides the tour, the Day Out at Tanjong Pagar event also offers activities including a food trail by food blogger Tony Boey, also known as Johor Kaki; and a free screening of Wayang Boy (2014), which stars Hong Kong actors Law Kar Ying and Michelle Yim.

A self-exploration Backyard65 guidebook will also be available on the URA website today. Limited hardcopies will be distributed during the event. It will lead users to places such as Duxton Plain Park, a linear garden with views of high-rise buildings and traditional shophouses on either side.

The booklet was designed and curated by SIT-Glasgow School of Art Singapore graduates Eddie Sim and Yeo Yu Xin, in collaboration with Assistant Professor Nicholas Teo and URA.

The booklet also highlights interesting information about each site, such as the six-sided pavilion on the roof of the former Tiger Balm factory, which resembles the ointment's famous packaging.

Mr Sim, 27, tells The Straits Times: "We hope users of the booklet will discover things about the neighbourhood we usually ignore in our day-to-day lives and learn to appreciate it from a new perspective."