Plant talk and clinic at garden festival

As part of the Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) 2018, to be held at Gardens by the Bay from July 21 to Aug 3, horticulturist Wilson Wong (above) will give a talk on common garden pests and diseases, followed by a plant clinic at 6pm.

SGF ticket-holders can take along photos of their diseased plants to find out how to treat them.

  • BOOK IT / GARDENING MADE EASY: DEALING WITH COMMON PESTS AND DISEASES

  • WHERE: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

    WHEN: July 22, 5pm (talk), 6pm (plant clinic)

    ADMISSION: Free for SGF ticket-holders

    INFO: singaporegardenfestival.com

