Plant talk and clinic

As part of the Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) 2018, held at Gardens by the Bay from today to Aug 3, horticulturist Wilson Wong will give a talk on common garden pests and diseases, followed by a plant clinic at 6pm.

SGF ticket-holders can take along photos of their diseased plants to find out how to treat them.

BOOK IT / GARDENING MADE EASY: DEALING WITH COMMON PESTS AND DISEASES

WHERE: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm (talk) and 6pm (plant clinic)

ADMISSION: Free for SGF ticket-holders

INFO: singaporegardenfestival.com