Plant talk and clinic

Wilson Wong
Wilson WongPHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago

As part of the Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) 2018, held at Gardens by the Bay from today to Aug 3, horticulturist Wilson Wong will give a talk on common garden pests and diseases, followed by a plant clinic at 6pm.

SGF ticket-holders can take along photos of their diseased plants to find out how to treat them.

BOOK IT / GARDENING MADE EASY: DEALING WITH COMMON PESTS AND DISEASES

WHERE: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm (talk) and 6pm (plant clinic)

ADMISSION: Free for SGF ticket-holders

INFO: singaporegardenfestival.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 21, 2018, with the headline 'Plant talk and clinic'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Constantly learning is key to staying competitive
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!