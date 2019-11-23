Perfect harmony with nostalgia

Talk about going back to your roots.

The Tiong Bahru neighbourhood was the childhood haunt of one of the home owners and it is where his home is located today.

His father ran a food stall at the old Seng Poh Road Market and still does so, at the renamed Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre.

The estate always had a place in the heart of the home owner - a banker who declines to be named - so it was not surprising that he eventually moved into a two-bedroom Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) flat (it was originally a three-room unit) with his partner, a lawyer.

"The place oozes nostalgia, but we also love the uniqueness, feel and character of the SIT flat," says the home owner. "It's a slice of Singapore history, built apparently by samsui women, has low-density living and, of course, is just right next to the famous Tiong Bahru market."

Both also fell in love with the longer window panels not found in standard Housing Board flats. "The windows give us a sense of space of the surroundings and a good view of the beautiful heritage trees," says the home owner.

Setting up their dream home in an SIT flat, which cost about $90,000 to renovate over 10 weeks, did not come without challenges. They had to plan the layout of the 947 sq ft interior around a baby grand piano, which was brought over from their terrace home.

"My partner plays the piano and we wanted a bigger living room that could fit it, so we went for a complete overhaul and reconfigured the apartment, which also resulted in a bigger en-suite master bedroom with built-in wardrobes," says one of the home owners.

"We wanted a modern retro design, something that also blends with the history and heritage of Tiong Bahru."

They had floor-to-ceiling mirrors installed to create the illusion of space, lending dimension to their living sections from different angles. They moved into the flat in March this year.

The home is decked with treasured furniture pieces from their previous house. They kept their four-poster bed and study table from John Erdos, which have been with them for seven years.

They also bought new furniture pieces that have a mid-century, modern retro feel from home-grown furniture company Commune to complement the existing furniture. The dining table and chairs are from Second Charm, another local shop known for modern vintage furniture.

The original retro inlaid marble flooring in the living room was too precious to hack, so the home owners decided to retain it and had it repolished.

"The beautiful retro marble reminded me of the home I grew up in the 1970s, so retaining it is like having a connection to the past. It's like owning a piece of history," says the home owner. "My dad also told me this type of flooring was individually laid in the past and you don't get that nowadays, as everything now is prefabricated."

The living area is a bold display of different tiles, with Peranakan-inspired ones covering the piano section. "We felt the Peranakan-style tiles blended in nicely with the original terrazzo skirting. Having different tiles also helps to delineate the different sections of the home," he says.

While they do not entertain at home often, they cook and bake regularly. One of the home owners says: "The kitchen has to be spacious enough for me to do my baking or cooking. As it overlooks the living room, I can also watch TV while busying myself in the kitchen."

Equally charming - if not bolder, in the use of colour and motif - is their master bedroom.

The cosy sanctuary makes a statement in different shades of grey and a partition wall was created to separate the master bedroom from the bathroom.

The home owners, who wanted the wall to stand out as a feature piece, chose to clad it in floral wallpaper. "We wanted something that was bold yet would match with the grey vinyl flooring. The wallpaper has some shades of grey, which matches well with our flooring," says the banker.

• This article first appeared in the September 2019 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

• Get the November and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at www.home anddecor. com.sg