Out of this world

Some dismissed his idea to build a house high above ground as a waste of space, but it was architect Yip Yuen Hong who had the last laugh.

A House Above 44 Kasai Road, designed by Mr Yip's firm ipli Architects, took home the top accolade - Building of the Year - at the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA) Architectural Design Awards last Friday. It also won a design award in the Residential Projects category.

The 18th edition of the awards, the highest recognition of architectural design in Singapore, received 107 entries from 50 firms this year.

There were six design awards and 15 honourable mentions in six categories, along with the coveted Building of the Year award.

A spokesman for the SIA awards committee says: "The entries this year reflected the global concerns of sustainability in terms of material use and passive solutions to make both interior and exterior spaces comfortable and liveable.

"People-centric design were seen in projects like Kampung Admiralty, PCF Sparkletots and the Prinsep Street Residences. Valuable commercial spaces gave way to multi-layered, human-scaled public spaces that promote social interaction and contemplation."

Kampung Admiralty, a retirement village in Woodlands by Woha Architects, won the design award in the Commercial - Mixed Developments category, while PCF Sparkletots at Punggol North, a childcare centre by Laud Architects, clinched the design award in the Institutional Projects - Educational and Community Buildings category.

Singapore Management University's Prinsep Street Residences, a living and learning space for students by MKPL Architects, received an honourable mention in the Special - Alterations & Additions category.

A number of overseas projects were also lauded at the awards. They include Amanyangyun, a luxury resort in Shanghai by Kerry Hill Architects that bagged the design award in Interior Architecture and an honourable mention in Overseas Commercial Projects. The picturesque resort consists of 26 Ming-and Qing-dynasty houses from Jiangxi province and 2,000-year-old relocated camphor trees that have been saved from destruction.

The Straits Times visits three winning designs in Singapore to learn what makes them stand out.

PCF Sparkletots @ Punggol North

Won: Design award in the Institutional Projects - Educational and Community Buildings category

It is difficult to hate going to school when it looks like a spaceship on the outside. Plus, once you enter, you are greeted by playgrounds, water and sand play areas, and trampolines.

On a school day, the three-storey, 8,400 sq m PCF Sparkletots in Punggol North is abuzz with activities.

As the pre-school operator's first and largest Early Years Centre, it is designed to take in more than 1,000 children from two months to four years old. The building opened in May last year after an 11-month construction period.

Designing a childcare centre for so many children was a challenge.

Mr Ho Tzu Yin, 46, deputy managing director at Laud Architects, which is behind the centre's design, says: "No one had done such a large childcare centre before and there was no benchmark, so we did a whole series of user experience studies. It was a steep learning curve."

The first thing Mr Ho, who is married but does not have children, had to address was traffic flow and how to ease the morning and evening peak hour traffic without causing congestion on the narrow roads around the centre.

The solution was to use a circular building design, which allows cars to enter from one gate, drive around to drop off or pick up and exit from another gate. Hence the spaceship-like exterior was conceived.

Inside, classrooms occupy the exterior ring on the first and second floors. Mosaic floor tiles in the colours of the rainbow differentiate the rooms meant for infants, toddlers and nursery-aged children.

A dining area takes up the middle section of the building, flanked by three rooms - for culinary, music and art classes - which have sliding doors that can be opened to form a central multi-purpose hall for bigger events.

A skylight in the middle of the dining area lets in natural light and ventilation to keep the space cool without the use of air-conditioning.

Directly above it on the second floor is a garden, the centrepiece of the building. During wet weather, rain falls from an opening in the roof onto the plants in the garden, forming a gentle waterfall.

Multiple play areas are on the third floor and two sloping ramps connect the different levels.

The jury for the SIA awards felt the shape and scale of the dome are imaginative for the children and the space is well designed to serve the needs of its users.

In some ways, Mr Ho says, the building is designed and segmented just like a pizza. Classrooms can be quarantined from the rest of the common area, should there be a need for disease control.

He says teachers have found that the children are friendlier and more open to waving at visitors, who can see much of the space without having to come too near to the kids.

"It's probably the first time a child comes into contact with any design architecture, so to be able to make a space that is comfortable and conducive for them is wonderful," he says.

A House Above 44 Kasai Road

Won: Building of the Year and design award in the Residential Projects category

Once, when Mr Yang Yeo's front gate was open, a curious couple ventured onto his front porch and asked if they could look at his home.

His house, located off Yio Chu Kang Road, has only a short sliding front gate, which allows passers-by to peek into its ground-floor, open-air space.

The 52-year-old creative consultant in the advertising industry, who was the President's Design Award winner for Designer of the Year in 2012, obliged.

The detached house is elevated 5.6m - at its highest - off the ground, supported by long columns similar to the stilts of a kampung house. This is made possible by the sloping topography of the site, so the back part of the house sits 3.5m lower than the front entrance.

At the back of the house, a swimming pool, barbecue pit, large dining table and lounge area surrounded by lush greenery form a semi-private alcove for friends and family to hang out.

"I've got nothing to hide," says Mr Yeo jokingly. "Actually, I find that when the space is so open and visible, there's a lower chance of people coming in with ill intentions because everyone will be able to see."

Mr Yeo and his wife Wee Ching Ian, 47, worked with home-grown ipli Architects to conceptualise the house's open living concept, which complements their penchant for hosting large dinner parties.

They moved into the three-storey, 490 sq m house in October last year. A semi-detached house used to sit there, but ipli Architects tore it down and built the new property as a detached house. It took 21/2 years to complete.

Mr Yip Yuen Hong, 60, principal at ipli Architects, says: "People think that it's a waste of space to lift the house off the ground. But to free up the ground level to become a usable space in a flowing terrain - that's the true luxury."

The house on "stilts" also holds a certain old-world charm. "It's open living in a tropical climate that is reminiscent of the attap house," says Mr Yip.

To get into the private living spaces, there is an entranceway with a well-ventilated spiral staircase with skylights, to ensure the windowless space never gets stuffy. The door to this stairway can be locked for privacy and safety.

The long concrete columns extend all the way to the third floor in the house, just like a tree trunk growing upwards, says Mr Tay Yew, 40, an associate at ipli Architects who oversaw the property's design and construction.

These beams are not hidden - instead, they are embraced as part of the house, adding continuity to the design.

For example, a column in the main living and dining area on the second floor is incorporated into the oval-shaped alcohol storage cabinet, while another column in a bathroom is tiled to complement the overall bathroom design.

Curved details are repeated throughout the house via round mirrors, rugs and even rounded raised steps in the bathroom's shower area.

The decision to keep the concrete walls and flooring raw and unpolished in the outdoor spaces was a conscious one.

"The exterior of the house blends into the outdoor landscape so you don't have to stress about maintaining it," says Mr Yip. "We've created a house, but it's up to the owner to inject character by creating scars so that the space achieves a certain patina over time."

A spokesman for the SIA awards committee says the jury's decision to award the house the Building of the Year prize was "unanimous".

The jury described the "fine and unpretentious" building as "delightfully compact" and constructed using a limited palette of materials.

It is not the first time Mr Yeo is living in an award-winning home. His previous two residences in Joo Chiat have won a design award and honourable mention in previous editions of the SIA awards.

He says: "It was a team effort, from architect to contractor to even the landscape company - we had great chemistry. I'm really loving the home and I look forward to coming back every time."

Khong Guan Building

Won: Design award in the Special - Others category

Among the industrial buildings in Tai Seng, a wedge-shaped building stands out - and not just because it bears the name of a nostalgic household brand.

Constructed in the 1950s, it was the storeroom, office and shopfront of home-grown biscuit brand Khong Guan. Located at the apex of Mactaggart Road and Burn Road, the main shopfront was at the building's "sharpest" end and where people went to make purchases.

For years, the three-storey trapezoid structure was one of the tallest in the neighbourhood filled with single-storey buildings. It was given conservation status by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 2005.

Today, while the biscuit tins are no longer produced or sold in the building, it retains many of its original design features - along with a new addition.

Last year, Meta Architecture collaborated with Lua Architects Associates to refresh the interior of the existing building and add a new wing.

For the Chew family, who owns the business and building, preserving the heritage and legacy of the multi-generational business through design was a priority.

Mr Adrian Lai, 43, principal at Meta Architecture, says: "While the business must evolve, it's rooted in the old. Likewise, the design narrative must take inspiration from the old and tell its story using architecture as a cue."

The new extension, which sits on top of the old building, is differentiated from the original building by its stone facade, a material specially selected over concrete and metal for a more dignified look.

Construction took 20 months and the completed building has a built-up area of 2,549 sq m, excluding the more than 1,300 sq m for sky gardens.

The jury of the SIA awards liked that the architecture adapted a conservation style that is "clever, careful and elegant".

The Chews - with Mr Chew Soo Eng, managing director of Khong Guan Limited, at the helm - still maintains an office space in the building across two levels. Mr Chew's office occupies the "sharpest" point on the building on the third floor. The office is joined with the fourth floor, in the new extension, via a staircase accessible only to Khong Guan staff.

Alchemist, a cafe and coffee roaster open to the public, operates in the space formerly occupied by the old storefront. Mr Lai says: "With this extension, this heritage building is even more distinctive and people can immediately see the building from every angle, just like back in the day when this building used to be a landmark in the neighbourhood."