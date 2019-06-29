Old flat now a dream home

Singer-songwriter Ling Kai and her husband, director Randy Ang, love their new home so much that they can hardly bear to leave it.

An $80,000 renovation completed in March this year has turned their 43-year-old three-room resale flat in Marine Drive into their dream home.

They used to spend hours in cafes and restaurants. But now, their cushy couch and cosy bedroom are their choice relaxation spots instead.

"We're happy with it. In fact, we rarely leave the flat," Ling, 33, says with a laugh.

The couple wanted an open concept for their home, which they share with their dog, Charlie.

They also wanted a home decorated in blue, grey and earthy tones and with variety of textures.

The couple engaged a designer from interior-designing firm Rezt & Relax after visiting electronics retailer Gain City's Big Weekends home-furnishing fair last year.

The designer, Ms Daneille Teo, suggested that they remove a bedroom wall adjoining the living room and have the back of the wardrobe as the partition instead, to free up more space for the living room.

Kitchen cabinets were also custom-made to fit appliances such as a refrigerator and a microwave.

The couple use the other room in their flat as their music studio.

In April, they held a housewarming party for their neighbours.

"Our neighbours were excited to see the flat and what we had done with it," says Ling.

While the renovation amounted to a sizeable cost, the couple feel it was a worthy investment. "For such an old flat to look and feel so new, we're impressed," Ling says.

She adds: "If you can't wait to get out of your house every day or you're trying to maximise your time outside and minimise your time at home, then it's not a home."

• Gain City's Big Weekends is on today and tomorrow from noon to 6pm at Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut, 71 Sungei Kadut Drive.