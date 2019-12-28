Millennials the largest cohort of US home buyers

WASHINGTON • They are here. For years, real-estate agents and builders in the United States eagerly anticipated the entrance of millennials into the housing market.

Millennials - a generation now larger than the baby boomers - were battered by the financial crisis as they started their careers and delayed some of the milestones that accompany home ownership, such as marrying and starting a family.

But last year, millennials represented the largest cohort of home buyers at 37 per cent, according to the National Association of Realtors' Home Buyers And Sellers Generational Trends Report this year.

While it is difficult to generalise what the Pew Research Centre estimates are more than 73 million Americans, real-estate agents and observers see some trends among millennials.

"Millennial home buyers are often looking for a lot at first, then they're scaling back as they start searching for a home because of high prices and the limited selection of homes in most markets," says Ms Danielle Hale, chief economist of Realtor.com.

Despite the obstacle of low inventory of homes on the market, millennials are not likely to compromise on the condition of the home, which Ms Hale says is in part because of their lack of experience as home owners.

Mr Brian Kee, 36, and his wife, Mrs Eliana Kee, 33, bought a three-bedroom, townhouse-style condominium for US$515,000 (S$697,000) in the Shirlington area of Arlington, Virginia, upgrading from the nearby condominium they owned for six years now that they have a three-year-old daughter.

While the Kees looked at single-family houses in Arlington and nearby Virginia communities, they ultimately settled on a townhouse about 60m from where they lived, Mr Kee says.

"The single-family homes we saw were small, needed a lot of work and sold fast," he says. "We liked one in Springfield, but realised we would need a second car, so the savings we would achieve by moving farther out would be spent on the car."

Mrs Kee works at home on her photo business and takes care of their child, while Mr Kee commutes into the district via bus or train.

"For us, the neighbourhood and commute were more important than the size of the place," Mr Kee says. "We also like that it was move-in ready and we didn't have to do any work."

"Millennials want almost instant HGTV-approved living," says Ms Michelle Sagatov, a real-estate agent at Washington Fine Properties in Arlington. "As long as it's on trend, they're happy to just take along their furniture and toothbrush and move in."

Understanding the priorities and preferences of millennial buyers is important to developers and to home sellers who want to target buyers in that age range.

"I tell sellers that there's a 'three-strike' rule with a lot of buyers: If they have to change three things right away, that's a deal-breaker," Ms Sagatov says. "Buyers don't want to have to do any renovation, especially not right away."

Millennials range in age from their mid-20s to late-30s, which means some are early in their careers, while others have more buying power and need space for a family.

"As a whole, millennials are interested in a sense of community and place a priority on the neighbourhood," says Mr Kerron Stokes, a real-estate agent at Re/Max Leaders in Denver.

He adds: "Younger millennials in Denver are often buying their first condo or a house where they can bring in roommates to share expenses. Older millennials are selling their urban homes and moving towards the suburbs where they can be closer to the mountains and good schools."

Ms Lauren Demeter, 31, and her husband, Mr Landon Rordam, 32, who bought a single-family house in Arlington earlier this year, said they quickly realised their initial idea of buying a fixer-upper would take too much time and money.

"We had been renting a 62sq m one-bedroom apartment for years and wanted more space," Mr Rordam says. "The amount of money it would cost to rent something larger was too much, so we decided it was time to buy."

A few years ago, the couple looked at condominiums, but decided to wait until they could afford to buy a home they will own for a longer time.

The couple initially wanted a fixer-upper to invest in, but they decided to look for something that was well-maintained and did not require any work.

"We found a 240sq m Tudor-style home with a detached garage that had already been converted into an office on the main level with a guest room upstairs," Ms Demeter says.

She adds: "We prioritised a single-family home with at least three bedrooms and wanted to be within walking distance of the Metro as I work downtown."

The couple spent more than US$1 million on their home.

In the District of Columbia region, Ms Sagatov says a sense of belonging to a neighbourhood is more important to younger buyers than the distance from work.

Ms Sagatov says: "The older generation wants a shorter commute, but most of the younger buyers I work with have much more flexibility in their jobs.

"They work from home often, take advantage of telecommuting and go to the office a few times a week."

That job flexibility means access to the train is less important to younger buyers than access to a fitness centre, parks, coffee shops and restaurants, she says.

"In the city, the availability of ride-sharing, bike lanes, the bus system and bicycle-sharing means the Metro is less of a priority than it used to be," says Mr Trent Heminger, a real-estate agent and executive vice-president of Compass real-estate brokerage in Washington.

Ms Hana Nguyen, 34, who works at a financial-technology company in the District of Columbia, bought a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium in Petworth for about US$500,000.

"I own a one-bedroom condo in Arlington that I'm keeping as an investment," she says. "I wanted to live in the city and to have more space, but I'm also a believer in home ownership as the key to long-term wealth."

