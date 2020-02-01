Melange of styles

Scandinavian, industrial, a pastel palette.

Each constitutes a distinct look and has adoring fans who bedeck their personal sanctuaries according to their tenets.

For IT engineer Marina Chang and self-employed businessman Kenny Wan however, instead of taking the purist approach, they decided to blend the three looks for their four-room Housing Board flat in Boon Lay.

They live there with their two young children and a helper.

Putting together a patchwork of looks is no easy feat, so they roped in their interior designer friend Gwenn Chua from home-grown design firm Ethereall to turn their dream into a pretty reality for the 1,000 sq ft flat.

The industrial inspiration is noticeable from the cage lights in the hallway, sleek black borders that frame corners all over the home and concrete-look surfaces in the master bedroom.

At the same time, neutral tones, light-filled interiors and wood-like floors and doors are a nod to the Scandinavian aesthetic.

Ms Chua kept the use of pastels controlled, with just one or two pops of vibrant furniture pieces in the flat, in order to keep the overall look cohesive and sophisticated.

The home owners, who are in their 30s, spent $40,000 on the renovation of about two months, excluding furnishings. They moved into the flat in May 2017.

• This article first appeared in the October 2019 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

• Get the February and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at www.homeanddecor.com.sg