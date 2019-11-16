Marble marvel

Get past the first impression that this black-and-white apartment in Newton is straight out of the classic monochrome mould and you will find features that lend the interior character unique charm.

While the home owners - two professionals in their mid-30s - specified a monochromatic theme, the team at home-grown boutique interior design company Collective Designs jazzed up the two-bedroom condominium apartment with splashes of grey (for the furnishings), mirrored walls and a generous use of marble.

Instead of installing several doors or panelling, the team ingeniously tucked the storeroom, shoe cabinet and common bathroom entrance behind the reflective walls.

This is in line with keeping a "clean" look in the living room, without the need for doors that may otherwise look jarring or break the line of sight.

The mirrored walls also give the illusion of a bigger space in the 1,195 sq ft apartment. The rest of the walls are dressed in grey textured wallpaper, providing a contrast to the shiny sleek mirrors.

Adjacent to the private lift entrance is a marble wall feature. It is crafted from a solid slab of silver Italian Portoro marble - spare material from the bathroom cladding that the designer decided to turn into a wall feature, instead of throwing it out.

The original kitchen has been refurbished as its design did not fit the owners' theme. Now, a prominent island counter with a jet-black marble worktop anchors the kitchen space.

Bedrooms take on a more luxurious note. Furnished with a queen-size bed, the guest room has a built-in wardrobe that stores the couple's winter wear and luggage. The side with tinted black glass and LED lights acts as a showcase for the wife's handbags.

As for the L-shaped master bedroom, it sports a customised headboard. A bedside table on "his" side and a functional hidden dressing table on "her" side are cleverly incorporated into the sides of the bed.

Built largely from white marble to keep it looking bright and airy, the master bathroom is a luxurious retreat - the marble is cut from a single slab so it is book-matched perfectly.

The renovation, which took about nine months, costs about $40,000 for general works and $54,000 for carpentry works.

Sticking to black and white and making room for grey areas has certainly worked to good effect in this apartment.

• This article first appeared in the August 2019 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

