Making clans hip again

On regular weekends, the trendy neighbourhood around Bukit Pasoh Road teems with cafe-hoppers and the occasional film buff seeking out a spot featured in hit film Crazy Rich Asians.

But next weekend, the neighbourhood will get even busier when an event called Street of Clans is held to draw focus to the heritage clan houses in the area.

It is part of the upcoming Singapore Design Week to be held from Monday to March 17 at various locations around Singapore.

Coincidentally, the spot featured in the Hollywood movie is the alfresco porch of seafood restaurant Humpback, which is housed on the ground floor of Gan Clan Singapore's heritage shophouse.

Gan clan, which has been in its current location in Bukit Pasoh Road since its founding in 1966, is one of the four clan associations highlighted in this street festival.

The other three, just located across the street, are Chin Kang Huay Kuan, Tung On Wui Kun and Singapore Koh Clan Association.

Organised by creative agency OuterEdit, Street of Clans pairs each clan association with a homegrown artist or designer to set up installations within the clans' premises.

By allowing the public a rare glimpse into the clans, festival organisers hope it will help to bridge the gap between the old and the new generations.

"It is a gathering of local and Singapore-based creatives, brands, businesses and the public - inspired by the age-old clan values of kinship and unity," says Mr Ryan Tan, 35, founder of OuterEdit, which rents an office space in the Koh clan association.

Koh clan is partnering art collective To The Power Of to house an interactive installation; at Tung On Wui Kun, set up by immigrants from Guangdong province, Singapore labels Scene Shang and Binary Style will collaborate on a Cantonese opera-inspired installation, tapping the clan's vibrant opera culture.

Meanwhile, installation artist Matthew Sia will take over the Gan heritage centre with a multitude of wind spinners suspended from the ceiling - each bearing a Gan clan value, while Chin Kang Huay Kuan will showcase illustrations silkscreened and painted on fabric and paper by local artist Ong Lijie.

At Street of Clans, there will also be free live performance by music artists such as Hubbabubbas, Sam Driscoll and Jeremy Boon.

Other activities include tasting sessions by chef Malcolm Lee of Candlenut and design talks geared towards the creative community.

In the past, the primary role of clan associations - or huay kuans - was to provide accommodation and employment help to Singapore's Chinese immigrant community.

But today, clans no longer play the role of last refuge and have instead focused on community and social activities, as well as the preservation of Chinese culture.

In 2013, the Gan clan underwent major renovation works and opened a heritage centre on the third floor of the building charting the history of people surnamed Gan, or Yan in Mandarin.

The text is written in both English and Chinese to reach a wider audience.

It is one of the Gan clan's many efforts to inject new blood, says Dr Gan See Khem, 72, who spearheaded its modernisation when she became president in 2011.

The eldest daughter of the clan's late founder, Mr Gan Yue Zheng, she now serves as honorary adviser to the clan after she finished her two terms as president in 2015.

"All of us want to know where we come from, why we are here. So when young people come and read about their history, they are amazed to find out so many things that they did not know previously," says Dr Gan, the first female lecturer with a doctorate in the faculty of business administration in the then University of Singapore (now National University of Singapore) in 1977.

She now heads Health Management International, a private healthcare provider.

Dr Gan estimates the heritage centre has had about 10,000 visitors since it opened.

Last year, she roped in her niece Gan Guoyi, 35, co-founder of F&B group Jigger & Pony, to play a more active role in the clan.

Says Ms Gan: "It's still in the early days, but I'm keen to see how I can use my expertise in event planning to help organise more community-based events that will draw the younger crowd to the clan."

Chin Kang Huay Kuan, which was founded in 1918 to support immigrants from Jinjiang county in Fujian province in China, celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.

It reaches out through its women group and youth group, started in 1994 and 2008 respectively, to get families and the younger generation involved in community service such as volunteering.

While the building that the clan resides in today looks completely different from its colonial-inspired house when the clan began, the clan has always occupied the same spot in Bukit Pasoh Road.

Mr Pok Cheng Chong, 51, president of Chin Kang Huay Kuan, says: "No matter what the building looks like, it's the people and community that matter the most.

"The core objective to help others has not changed over the years."

Six events to check out at Singapore Design Week 2019

1 URBAN INTERVENTIONS: BRAS BASAH.BUGIS

The arts and heritage district of Bras Basah and Bugis comes to life with three interactive light installations, including a tree "harp" that produces different sounds when the strings attached to it are played, and a kaleidoscope-like installation inspired by wind spinners. These installations are meant to be semi-permanent and will stay in place until at least after the Singapore Night Festival later this year.

When: From Monday

Where: Along Queen Street

Admission: Free

2 SINGAPLURAL

Themed Unnatural Phenomena, the centrepiece of this design exhibition is an installation where 480 white nylon strings of varying lengths stretch to fill the atrium space in National Design Centre. Curated by Formwerkz Architects and branding and marketing agency Bravo, SingaPlural also has a series of master lectures and talks by exhibitors.

When: Monday to March 17

Where: National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road

Admission: Exhibition and talks are free; each master lecture is $40 for Singapore-based students and $50 for tradespeople

3 INTERNATIONAL FURNITURE FAIR SINGAPORE

A long-standing trade show showing furniture from designers around the region centred on the theme of urban living. Pieces from the Crazy Rich Asians movie sponsored by home-accessories brand Sam & Sara are on sale at the Buyers Lounge, among a number of signature showcases.

When: Trade-only from March 9 to 12, open to public on March 12 after noon

Where: Sands Expo and Convention Centre Halls A to F, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

Admission: Free for the public

4 UNESCO CREATIVE CITIES OF DESIGN PUBLIC FORUM

Singapore was designated a Design City by Unesco in 2015, one of 31 such cities in the world. Thirty representatives from 15 cities will discuss design issues surrounding public policy, education, business and communications at a public forum, which is split into four sessions.

When: Friday

Where: National Design Centre, Auditorium, 111 Middle Road

Admission: Free with registration

5 WALLPAPER* HANDMADE

Now into its 10th year, this exhibition curated by design and architecture magazine Wallpaper* will showcase one-off luxury commissioned works by eight local designers and design studios such as Hans Tan, three-time winner of the President's Design Awards, and young designer Brandon Yeo, who just graduated from Lasalle.

When: Thursday to March 31

Where: National Museum of Singapore, Concourse, 93 Stamford Road

Admission: Free

6 SINGAPORE URBAN DESIGN FESTIVAL

Held on the top two storeys of an underused carpark, the festival promises a 1980s-themed rooftop roller disco, drag shows, Instagram-worthy photo spots and live DJ sets, along with pop-up bars and food vendors.

When: March 15 to 17

Where: Jalan Besar Sports Centre multi-storey carpark

Admission: Friday pass: $10; either Saturday or Sunday pass: $20; three-day pass: $40

• For more information, go to www.designsingapore.org/sdw