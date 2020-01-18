Made to measure

Once dingy with poor ventilation, this resale Housing Board executive flat in Bishan underwent a $150,000 makeover (not including the $50,000 for the soft furnishings) that has transformed it into a brighter space.

Taking centre stage is the dining section, now seamlessly incorporated into the kitchen.

Mr Liew Kok Fong, founder-architect of Studio Super Safari, took into account the home owners' passion for cooking and entertaining when designing the home and came up with this dream dining space-cum-kitchen.

"Stretching to 5m, the table is the longest I have ever designed. The island counter is around 2m and the table is 3m," says Mr Liew.

The table also enhances the length of the 7m kitchen that stretches right into the wet kitchen.

Custom-made in solid white acrylic for a clean, modern look, the tabletop is mounted on mirror cabinets that add a cantilevered effect. It also doubles as a work counter if extra space is needed for kitchen preparation work.

Benches occupy one side of the table, while individual custom-coloured chairs on the other side add a bright burst of colour to the otherwise earth-toned space.

Ambient lighting also helps create the right atmosphere for dining, hence the "down-and-up" lighting above the table. The stove is tucked away at the farthest corner just next to the windows in the wet kitchen, so fumes from heavy cooking can escape easily.

Large panels in dark wood tones hide the kitchen cabinets, gadgets and sink area when not in use, and act as a feature wall. Slabs of grey tiles in the living room and kitchen create the illusion of a seamless, spacious interior.

The open area in the flat also makes it conducive for the owners - a technical solutions executive and a teacher, both in their 30s - to comfortably entertain up to 30 guests.

The renovation took about four months and the owners moved into the 1,440 sq ft flat in early 2017. Their baby and the husband's parents live with them.

The purple sofa adds a bold burst of colour and elegance to the predominantly warm, earth-toned living room. The generously sized cushioned seating also lends a touch of relaxed sophistication.

Recessed shelving in the wall above the bed is an understated way to exhibit treasured knick-knacks. To minimise clutter, the bedside table is carved into the wall.

The parents' room, a newly created space, is next to the master bedroom. It is fitted with windows that look in to the master bedroom's sink and vanity/make-up area to promote better ventilation.

This part of the home is paved with assorted patterned tiles and has a bird's-eye view of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

• This article first appeared in the October 2019 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

• Get the January and latest issue of Home & Decor at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at www.homeanddecor.com.sg

