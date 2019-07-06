Live up the luxe life

Mr William Tan was instantly drawn to this five-year-old Housing Board resale apartment in Tiong Bahru when he first visited it.

The 40th-floor unit boasts a panoramic view of the cityscape and was exactly what he wanted - considering its prime location and it being larger than his previous home.

With the help of interior designer Kalyn Guo of Home Journal, Mr Tan and his partner - who are both in their early 40s - decided to reconfigure the layout of the 1,000 sq ft home by removing one bedroom to enlarge the living room.

The couple moved into the apartment in May last year after a 10-week renovation. Mr Tan, who owns a digital marketing consultancy and is also a freelance gym instructor, and his partner, who is in pharmaceutical sales, declined to reveal the cost.

White marble for the peninsula counter is in stark contrast to the black marble-like tiles on the adjacent wall.

The two remaining rooms, which have become the master bedroom and study, are cleverly concealed: The doors are clad in wood-look laminates in a shiplap wall design, which makes the gap between the doors and wall indistinguishable.

A monochromatic palette characterises the master bedroom, with Ms Guo suggesting a screed-effect stucco to add texture to the feature wall behind the bed.

The palette is replicated in the master and common bathrooms too, with the latter sporting eye-catching elements including ventilation blocks and Peranakan tiles.

The kitchen takes on a blue-and-white scheme, where features such as a patterned-tiled backsplash and Shaker-style cabinets add visual interest. The finishing touch is the blue walls framing the "million-dollar view".

The dining area is also strategically situated so friends and family can enjoy the view and breeze as they dine.

Finally, to cater to the couple's Siamese cat, a full-height cat tree in the cosy reading corner has been installed, so that they can hang out with their pet.

• This article first appeared in the June issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

