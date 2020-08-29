Let there be light

The designs for the previous and current homes of this married couple in their 40s are as different as day and night.

While their old home - a four-bedroom Housing Board flat in Bedok Reservoir View - was colourful and vintage-inspired, their new one sports a monochromatic palette filled with classically inspired features.

So different were the styles that "even the tableware we brought over from our old home did not match the decor in our current space", quips the wife, a real estate agent.

She and her husband, a project manager in the information technology industry, decided to go for a completely different look for their new 1,200 sq ft Housing Board flat in Tampines, where they live with their 13-year-old son.

What they did not change was the interior firm. For their new home, they again used home-grown interior consultancy Sponge.

"It comes up with unique designs and is skilled in space planning," the wife explains.

Apart from communicating their desire for bright and mostly white interiors with a creative twist and ample storage space, they gave interior designer J.T. carte blanche to interpret the brief.

The three-month renovation cost $100,000 without furnishings.

The long and angular ceiling in the living room, wrapped in bespoke vinyl film with a geometric design, is a standout design feature.

To create a bigger service balcony that is hidden behind the wall of ventilation blocks, the kitchen took over the original dining space. The family dines next to the semi-open kitchen.

The bedroom adjacent to the living room was converted into a study-cum-guest room. Designed to be conducive to work, half walls made of glass and a glass door allow natural light to illuminate the predominantly white space.

J.T. says: "The key challenge in this project was transforming a conventional HDB flat into a unique home. We did it by using glass panels that allow natural light to filter through from room to room."

Even the main door did not escape his eye. With its marble-like decal to match the floor tiles, the effect makes the foyer appear grander.

The master bedroom door, which used to open into the living room, was reoriented to the side for greater privacy. Classically inspired panelling on the wall and ceiling adds elegance.

Plenty of storage cabinets have been built into the master bathroom, which is clad in monochromatic graphic tiles to provide visual interest.

The son's bedroom also sports a monochromatic palette that is consistent with the rest of the house.

• This article first appeared in the August 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

