Industrial zone

Engineer Louis Chen and his wife Sophie Ang wanted a blend of industrial and rustic elements in their five-room Housing Board flat in Punggol.

To achieve the look, they hired interior designer Andrew Poh from home-grown outfit Fuse Concept.

Ms Ang, an assistant customer care manager, says: "We were able to make prompt decisions because we knew what we wanted, so the whole scheme came together very quickly."

Mr Poh adds: "Louis and Sophie shared lots of images with me, including mood boards and other details, so I had a very clear direction."

The moment you enter the 1,200 sq ft apartment, it is clear he got the 20-something couple's brief spot on.

The shoe cabinet at the entrance is part of a movable door that conceals the entrance to the household shelter. The fusion of rustic wood laminate with dark grey wire mesh sets the stylistic tone for the rest of the interior.

The cement screed floor, a characteristic feature of the industrial theme, continues past the foyer and into the living and kitchen-cum-dining areas.

An open-concept kitchen with an island takes centre stage against a backdrop combining red corrugated galvanised iron (CGI) sheets and neon light tubes that form the Chinese character for "home".

Mr Poh says: "These CGI sheets are used in the fabrication of shipping containers and were sourced by the home owners. The customisation took meticulous planning and impeccable workmanship, cutting them to size and installing them with wall plugs."

The CGI cladding extends to the ceiling above the island and continues along the corridor to the bedrooms, demarcating zones within the home without the use of walls.

The living room is deliberately sparsely furnished. The home owners host gatherings frequently, so this frees up space for guests to move around. The CGI sheets appear here as well, taking the form of a feature wall painted grey to achieve a raw, unfinished effect.

Another eye-catching element in the living room is the coffee table. Comprising stacked wooden pallets with a glass top, it was lovingly hand-built by the owners.

Partitions were built in one corner of the master bedroom to carve out a walk-in wardrobe. The sleeping area is defined by a platform, on which is the bed with storage space.

Mr Chen and Ms Ang were thrilled to move into their first home together in June 2018, after an eight-week renovation that cost $49,000.

They love hanging out in the living room, says Mr Chen.

Ms Ang adds: "I also spend a lot of time at the kitchen-cum-dining area because it makes a great space for my embroidery group."

• This article first appeared in the March 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

