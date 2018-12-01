House of light and wood

Typically, intermediate terrace houses have dark, gloomy interiors because natural light is unable to penetrate the home.

But not this three-storey house in Serangoon Garden.

Its owners, Mr Chris Chen and Ms Hartina Yeo, live there with their four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son as well as two elderly parents.

The couple, who run a business providing educational programmes for small and medium-sized enterprises in Singapore, decided to upgrade from an apartment to a terrace house because they needed space.

The renovation - a collaboration between design studio Produce Workshop and Ta.le Architects - took 12 months and cost $552,500. The family moved in in September 2016.

Their house is welcoming, spacious, brightly lit and full of greenery.



Most of the spaces in the terrace house, including the bathroom, enjoy natural light in the day. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN



With the help of architects and designers from the two home-grown firms, additions and alterations were made to the existing structure of the home to ensure a more efficient use of the space.

Changes were made to the facade, and the rear and roof of the house were extended. The house has a built-up area of more than 3,240 sq ft.

Careful consideration was taken to design common areas, especially the dining area, which the home owners positioned in the centre of the house as a gathering space.

The main spatial structure resembles the design of a central courtyard and uses a skylight to let in plenty of natural light to illuminate the depths of the interior, right down to the first floor.

There were also storage considerations. By concealing a room under the staircase on the first floor, behind a camouflaged door, they managed to adhere to the overall aesthetics, while maximising storage space in the home.

A wall-panelling design also helps frame the kitchen entrance.

Timber is consistently used throughout the house, from the carpentry in the living room to wall panels to the ceiling boards. The natural golden-brown hue of the material adds warmth while creating a cosy ambience.

Other materials were also chosen for their textural quality.

With the aim of creating eye-catching feature walls on two sides of the house, the team at Produce Workshop decided to lay concrete paving bricks in a Flemish pattern. These contrast starkly with the polished marble floors on the first level to give the interiors an edgy yet contemporary look.

The final result is a modern home infused with natural materials and greenery, creating a welcoming vibe for its residents and guests.

