High life, luxe living

Home owners Jeremy Tan and Theresa Ng are business professionals who love travelling and they envisioned their new home to be a retreat from the hustle and bustle of their busy corporate lives.

The couple, who are in their 30s, wanted a modern luxe concept, but were adamant that it did not end up being over-the-top.

"Luxury design today can be overdone sometimes. We feel a minimalist style can exude a stronger sense of modernity and sophistication," says Mr Tan, an executive director of a construction equipment company.

"What we were after is a classy and timeless luxury," adds Ms Ng, a human resource business partner for the Asia-Pacific region in a leadership solutions consulting firm.

Ms Carmen Tang, design director of home-grown interior design company Wolf Woof, was tasked with the interior design for the three-bedroom condominium apartment the couple share with their toddler, Imelda, and helper, Glori.

The renovation took about three months and the family moved into the apartment in September 2018. The owners declined to reveal the cost of the renovation.

Ms Tang says: "Many people have the misconception that modern luxe can be achieved only in bigger apartments. Luxe also does not necessarily involve opulent, gaudy and 'bling' designs. Luxe can be understated while still oozing elegance and charm."

Floor and storage spaces are two things no home owner will ever have enough of. More is always welcome, especially for families with children.

Mr Tan says: "We told Carmen we wanted as much storage as possible without compromising the design intent. With a young child, we need extra space for keeping stuff."

The 4.27m-high ceiling of this ground-floor unit in Faber Walk presented the perfect opportunity for Ms Tang to do just that.

She added two lofts - one above the dining area and another in the master bedroom, along with various additional storage and wardrobe provisions.

The platform over the dining area feels like a mezzanine and serves as a private chill-out area overlooking the living room, with storage cabinets lined up along one wall.

Ms Tang decided to retain the high ceiling in the living room of the 1,066 sq ft apartment, but came up with the idea of elevating it on a platform that incorporates underfloor storage.

"You just have to be extra cautious with the supports for the floor panels to ensure they can take the weight of the furniture and people," she says.

The loft within the master bedroom accommodates a queen-sized bed and a walk-in wardrobe, leaving ample space below for Imelda's cot until she is old enough to sleep in her own room.

Ms Tang is a firm believer that it is possible to get the luxe look without the hefty price tag.

To achieve this, she selected an appropriate mix of materials, textures and colours to convey an elegant chic style.

These include marble-like laminates for storage cabinets and the living room floor, gold accents on the dining table and chair legs, pendant lights, a mirror wall feature as well as rose-gold laminates covering the edges of the loft platforms and stair treads. The choice of a velvet material for the curtains also adds to the plush feel.

The home owners decided on a metallic epoxy coating for the kitchen counters and vanity top, which were originally plain white surfaces.

It resulted in a marble effect. Metallic epoxy coatings are also stain-proof, seamless and resistant to impact, heat, chemicals and scratches.

Ms Tang has a knack for incorporating budget-friendly Taobao finds into her home designs. The green sofa and chevron cowhide rug in the living room look like they came right out of a designer showroom.

"Not everything needs to be expensive. It is about how you mix and match," she says.

