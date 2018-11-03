Handmade with love

Apartment renovations typically take a few months, depending on the size of the unit and the complexity of the works involved.

But for Mr Herman Yap's three-room Housing Board flat in Telok Blangah Crescent, it was only after a year that he was satisfied enough to stop all furnishing and finishing works.

The transformation of his home with a Japanese zakkaconcept - featuring a mishmash of everyday objects to improve one's life - came in two phases.

The first phase, which took over three months, involved an interior designer who helped with the foundational, heavy-duty work, such as installing the laminate flooring, kitchen cabinetry, piping and air-conditioning trunking.

However, the overall design and finer details - from the typography art on the TV wall to the Japanese noren curtains - were the owner's do-it-yourself (DIY) projects and took up the bulk of the time.

"I like DIY stuff, so every weekend since I moved in last January until November, I was doing such projects around the home, styling a small area each time," says the 43-year-old, who teaches visual merchandising at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.



The dry bathroom (above) saves space and the environment with an eco-friendly toilet that has an integrated hand basin. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KAFFY TAN



"It took so long because I had to make measurements and scout for the exact materials I needed."

Upon entering the 796 sq ft flat, one immediately notices how breezy, bright and open it is. These attributes - a result of the corner unit being on the lofty 12th storey - and the generous length of the living room and adjacent bedroom windows were what won Mr Yap over when he was house-viewing two years ago.

The bachelor lives at his parents' landed property on weekdays and stays in the flat over the weekends.

With his room at his parents' home decked out in Scandinavian style, he went for more wood for his apartment, complementing the green of the many plants throughout the space.

The wood elements come in a variety of textures: long wooden slats on the ceiling, Japanese-inspired room dividers and raw branches he had picked up by the road or bought from Tiong Bahru Market and furniture chain Crate & Barrel.

For inspiration, he referenced magazines and Beams At Home, a book series that features the homes of staff working at Japanese fashion apparel brand Beams.

"The interior designs are really casual, which is what I wanted for my home - nothing too formal, with a bit of a cafe feel," he says.

While most homes have one feature wall, Mr Yap's has a few because he "can't stand anything too bare".

The TV wall is one of them - the individual parts of the visual ensemble bear elements of his personality and interests.

Fashioned in elegant script, the "Make yourself at home" typography art above the TV set was hand-painted by him and is flanked by a white wooden shutter board with his graphic designs, including a cartoon illustration of himself, and a framed autographed Monocle magazine cover, among other items.

His favourite spot is the reading corner behind the kitchen counter. Complete with a magazine rack and camouflage camp bench, it gets a cosy vibe with a rug from Morocco and a lantern from Beams.

The entrance to his bedroom is fitted with sliding shoji doors, custom-made with wood planks and shoji paper from Japanese department store Tokyu Hands. He had the centre panel overlaid with dye-cut paper prints in the seigaiha pattern, a traditional Japanese motif of lapping waves.

The lack of built-in furniture in this home is not an accident. Mr Yap says: "I don't like anything permanent or built-in. A portable piece of furniture gives me the freedom to move things around."

While he does not think he will cease little DIY spruces from time to time, he is satisfied with his first attempt at interior styling.

