Get cosy with luxury

Adorned with a collection of designer furniture and decor accessories, this four-bedroom condominium apartment exudes a sense of understated luxury and sophistication complemented by contemporary interiors.

This apartment near River Valley was designed for a couple, both doctors.

"They bought this apartment to stay near their son, who owns another unit in the same development," says Mr Ed Ong, creative director of Dwell Interior Design.

The home owners moved into the apartment in January last year. The renovation took about four months and cost about $600,000, including furniture and accessories.

Mr Ong and senior designer Ni Suwei decided to use an ash-toned wood-like laminate as the main palette. This resulted in a warm ambience throughout the 1,600 sq ft home, which is kept open and spacious.

The wall between the living room and an adjacent bedroom was removed to make way for a divider, which now offers visual connectivity between both spaces.

That bedroom was also turned into a guest room and doubles as an alternative place to watch television when the living room is being used.

The open-concept kitchen is kept mostly white for a light and bright feel, with an island counter that extends to offer lots of dining and working space for the couple.

One of the key considerations when designing the home was the careful selection of lighting options.

Mr Ong says: "In any living space, lights help to illuminate the space while creating ambience. It is always most effective to have lights illuminating from the side or from the ground.

"Within an apartment, that can be challenging to achieve at times, so another strategy is to incorporate cove lighting for a cosy atmosphere."

• This article first appeared in the December 2019 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

