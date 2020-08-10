Gallery & Co operator accused of non-payments

The operator of Gallery & Co, the museum store at the National Gallery Singapore, has come under fire for late payments amid news of its liquidation.

The firm, ByandCo, announced on the Gallery & Co Facebook page last Friday it will be pulling out after more than four years of operation.

"We are hugely dependent on tourism and retail. With Covid-19, both sectors were severely impacted," ByandCo wrote in the post.

Several local vendors, whose products are stocked at the store, voiced their discontent about the sudden news of liquidation, with some claiming that Gallery & Co has defaulted on payments.

Local design label Little Drom Store posted on its social media channels last Thursday that it was owed payments to the tune of $12,000, for goods sold since November last year.

About $30,000 worth of products remain in the store, it added. The label is known for its nostalgic, Singapore-inspired pins and accessories.

Co-founder Stanley Tan told The Straits Times that, looking back now, there were "red flags".

It started supplying items to Gallery & Co on wholesale terms in May 2016, but was "convinced by G&C's buyer to switch to consignment, on credit terms, for a better margin" in June 2018, said Mr Tan. "Two months into the consignment, payments started to come in late and snowball."

After payment stopped in November, Little Drom Store continued to chase up until March this year, but was met with the request for "a 30-day extension for payment due to Covid-19".

"We were informed that they will reopen in July and all payments would be cleared then," he added.

"It did not cross our mind then that they were facing any financial trouble. In hindsight, we realised that they were already facing issues before Covid-19 happened. That was why they convinced us to switch to credit terms in 2018, to help with their cash flow."

A local distributor of an international brand of merchandise to Gallery & Co, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also faced issues with non-payment. The distributor told ST that since the announcement, several suppliers had written to Gallery & Co and their liquidators chasing for information.

A creditors' meeting has been scheduled for Thursday and creditors have to submit paperwork by tomorrow, the distributor said.

ST understands that the liquidators are currently still assessing the situation. Perun Consultants, who is handling the liquidation, did not respond to queries as of press time.

Gallery & Co opened in November 2015 with the opening of National Gallery Singapore.

It was founded by hotelier and restaurateur Loh Lik Peng, Foreign Policy Design Group creative directors Yu Yah-Leng and Arthur Chin, and managing director of cosmetics distributor Luxasia, Mr Alwyn Chong.

ByandCo added in its Facebook post: "All of us are entrepreneurs who risked our capital and livelihood to pursue our passions. We wish this had ended on better terms."

A representative from the gallery confirmed that the store and cafeteria will remain under the Gallery & Co brand, but be run by a different operator.

Both store and cafeteria have been closed since April, when the circuit breaker took effect.

She added: "We hope to resume operations for the museum store and cafeteria as soon as possible."

Little Drom Store's Mr Tan simply hopes for a "fair outcome - to be fully paid for what is owed and to be able to collect our remaining goods asap".

Stressing his frustration, he added: "With liquidation in place, my concerns are that we as suppliers would not be fairly treated and would be the last priority."