Fresh looks for the home

1 Banker Desk Lamp

$328, Scene Shang



These lamps were named after the Shanghainese bankers who would crunch numbers by them late into the night in the 1930s. Nearly a century later, the lamp retains its appeal, while boasting updates to its base and stem.

2 Break Stool

$480, Grafunkt

It is indeed good news that a locally designed stool has become a household name around the world. Through that simple slice in the plywood, prominent local designer Nathan Yong discovered a way to get the material to bend in two directions at once, creating an ergonomically curved seat.

3 Moooi Horse Lamp

$7,630, Space Furniture

Is it any wonder that this lamp with a life-sized horse is recognised worldwide? An intriguing amalgam of art and furniture, it weighs 65kg and is designed by Swedish design studio Front as part of Dutch label Moooi’s Animal collection in 2006.

4 Beoplay A9 Speaker

$3,530, Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen broke the mould when it launched this wireless speaker, which looks like a mix between a piece of furniture and a black hole. Remove the fabric cover and you will find component parts arranged in a Fibonacci pattern.

5 Jasper Sofa

From $5,290, King Living

Designed by King Living just five years ago, the Jasper is an award-winning sofa that is well-received by both home owners and designers. This luxurious seat has an understated, contemporary feel and is made of sturdy materials.

6 Bruno Dining Table

$1,299, Commune

This dining table by local brand Commune combines Art-Deco elements with the much-loved rustic tropical style. The herringbone-patterned tabletop is easily recognisable and adds just the right dose of hip.

7 Magis Sam Son Chair

$895, Xtra

This unusual chair looks like it could have been moulded from Play-Doh. German designer Konstantin Grcic created this plastic piece with a tube-like back and armrest in 2015 for Italian furniture brand Magis.

8 Raskog Trolley

$59, Ikea

Who says designer pieces have to come with a hefty price tag? This three-tiered utility cart from Swedish furniture giant Ikea is one of its most popular evergreen designs. It even has its own Pinterest board. Home owners started a petition to bring it back when talk of it being discontinued was circulated online.

9 & Tradition JH7 Palette Table

$2,860, Made&Make

Spanish artist-designer Jaime Hayon wanted to create a table that reflects its many uses (from dining to exchanging ideas), hence the & Tradition JH7 Palette Table’s different sizes, shapes and materials. Its unique look and style has made it a collector’s favourite.

10 Smeg Stand Mixer

$798, Robinsons The Heeren

This retro-looking mixer makes a statement with its unique design and vibrant colours. With add-on attachments such as a whisk and pasta maker, it makes for a great kitchen tool.

11 Knoll Bertoia Diamond Chair

Price unavailable, Proof Living

When it debuted in the 1950s, the Knoll Bertoia Diamond chair designed by Italy-born American Harry Bertoia stood out from the sea of wood furniture – a staple at that time. Its thin steel frame has been bent into a fluid silhouette and its grid-like structure exudes a sense of lightness.

12 Pieni Unikko Fabric

$90 a metre, Marimekko

Marimekko’s floral-print cotton fabric is as famous as its brand, maybe because it is so cheerfullooking and can be used on almost any surface or upholstery.

13 Qeeboo Rabbit Chair

From $238, Journey East

This bunny-shaped seat is as cute as cat videos. Designed by Italian Stefano Giovannoni for his online plastic furniture brand Qeeboo, it comes in myriad fun hues and even a “baby” size.

14 Foscarini Caboche Lamp

From $755, Xtra

Designed by Spanish architect-designer Patricia Urquiola and Venetian designer Eliana Gerotto for Italian lights brand Foscarini, the Caboche is a series of lamps with a band of sparkling chromed metal and glass spheres.

15 Molteni&C Domino Next Coffee Table

From $2,301, P5

Designed by Milan-born Nicola Gallizia for Italian furniture company Molteni&C in 2005, the Domino coffee table was created as part of a system of poufs and shelves that can work as standalone pieces or as a complementary set with other furniture in the range.

