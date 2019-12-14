For a quick home update, start with the front door

Choosing the right colour for your front door can set the tone for the overall experience the house provides, says colour consultant Kristen Chuber. For instance, choose yellow for a boost to spirits or blue to create a subtle statement.
NEW YORK • Open your door to new ideas to spruce up your home.

If you are looking for a quick uplift to the exterior of your house, one you can accomplish yourself or hire someone to do in a day, adding a coat of paint to your front door provides big impact at a small cost.

Whether you are painting your front door for your own pleasure or to appeal to buyers for a sale, choosing the right colour to match your goals and complement the rest of the house is essential.

That is one piece of advice from Ms Kristen Chuber, a certified colour consultant at Paintzen, a service that connects home owners and painting contractors.

"I consider choosing the right colour for your front door to be particularly important when considering the design of a home," Ms Chuber wrote in an e-mail.

"The perfect door colour can create a warm, 'welcome home' feeling that sets the tone for the overall experience the house provides."

Here are some of her tips on choosing colours for the front door:

When in need of a spirit boost, use yellow: "I love yellow for a front door when the home owner's goal is to boost the mood of anyone who sees the home, let alone enters it.

"Yellow adds a feeling of life to the house's exterior. A yellow door works particularly well with facade colours like grey, light green, beige or white."

When elegance is a priority, use purple: "Purple may not be the first colour you think of when it comes to front doors, but a soft purple can add whimsy and polish to the exterior of a home.

"There's something soothing and graceful about the colour when paired with white or cream."

When you want a cosy feeling, use orange: "I love burnt orange hues for an entrance, especially when they are paired with cream and beige. I think it feels familiar and warm - and of course, it's incredibly welcoming."

When you want to make a subtle statement, use blue: "Rich blue is perfect for bungalows.

"While these homes are historically associated with earth tones like brown and green, a cobalt blue works perfectly for the houses' strong lines and deep porches."

When you are going for a modern approach, use green: "I once heard a saying that goes: 'You can't please everyone; you're not an avocado.'

"I take this to mean that the colour avocado, which is particularly popular in modern design right now, will please everyone on a front door."

When you are looking for an unexpected neutral, use grey: "When you think deep, elegant grey, you probably think of offices, dining rooms or shutters, but I love a classic grey for the front door. It adds a tasteful, sophisticated appeal."

When you want to stick to the classics, use black: "I love a black front door, especially when paired with a traditional brick home. It gives off a classic vibe and a refined tone. Your home will have instant kerb appeal."

When you need a feminine flair, use blush: "I think a blush pink front door makes an unexpected playful statement without overdoing it.

"A soft pink also pairs nicely with white, pale yellow or green."

WASHINGTON POST

