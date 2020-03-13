Five things you need in your bedroom

1. Shed light on your body clock

Eye strain and visual fatigue can take its toll when you work for long hours and when you are unable to adjust the brightness of task lights to suit the time of day - or night.

Before artificial light was invented, humans organised their activities around the daylight cycle.

The setting sun signalled it was time to get ready for sleep. Today, we spend up to 90 per cent of our time at home or in an office and we tend to work long after sunset.

According to British technology company Dyson, light with colour and intensity that are at odds with natural daylight can affect the body's production of melatonin, the hormone that signals it is night time to the brain.

Its Lightcycle task light is engineered to support the individual's body clock by providing the right illumination according to the time of day, personalised to suit individual preferences.

It does this through the Dyson Link app, which features an algorithm that calculates the date and location of the task light, before simulating the colour, temperature and brightness of daylight, anywhere in the world.

After more than two years' experimenting with more than 800 prototypes involving about 90 engineers, Dyson unveiled the Lightcycle task light in May last year in South-east Asia and India.

The Desk Lightcycle costs $799 and is available in shades of black and white on www.dyson.com.sg, the Dyson Demo Store - Owner Centre at Capitol Piazza and at major home appliance outlets.

2. Track how well you sleep

Zensorium's wearable biosensor called Self is a non-medical health tracker that monitors stress levels and sleep patterns using a machine-learning algorithm.

When worn during sleep, the biosensor measures an individual's sleep quality and tracks different sleep cycles. Special attention is given to the rapid eye movement or REM sleep stage, which has been reported to be important in learning, memory and overall mental health.

Self by Zensorium was launched last year and is backed by 100-year-old Japanese multinational Nitto Denko Corp, which maintains a presence in South-east Asia through Nitto Denko Asia Technical Centre, its first Asian R&D hub outside Japan.

Self costs US$299 (S$418) and is targeted to be available online before Christmas.

3. Open up more space with eco-friendly wall beds

Singapore furniture brand Spaceman's collection of wall beds, also called Murphy beds, are designed to be easily tucked away and out of sight or to double as a sofa bed or desk - a nifty space-saver.

What sets the Murphy bed apart is not only its mechanism and design, but also the comfort and health benefits of anti-dustmite, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial mattresses.

Also, its slatted orthopaedic base supports the spine, but bends with the body to provide the support, and allow space under the mattress for air to circulate.

Spaceman's Murphy wall beds are made in Italy and come in single, super-single, double and queen sizes.

Spaceman Murphy beds, retailing from $2,900, are available at the Spaceman showroom at 65 McNair Road and at www.spaceman.com.

4. Cool down with micro-climate control beds

We have all gone through it - getting up frequently at night, drenched in perspiration because the bed seems to be suddenly on "bake" mode.

Metro Department Store's sleep corner, called Metro Dreams & Co, has the answer to your burning questions.

There are now "cooling" beds, such as the Simmons Beautyrest Suite Collection of mattresses, which incorporates the latest bedding technology to control the micro-climate around you as you sleep.

This allows for more efficient moisture movement through the materials that help the bed to "breathe", so that body heat is not trapped in the fibres.

Simmons Beautyrest Suite Collection, which retails from $2,088, is a hotel-inspired collection of mattresses which are built to keep you cool even on warm nights with its CoolSleep fabric.

CoolSleep provides a cooling sensation with its unique blend of fibres, which can also be found in the Beautyrest Suite collection, which consists of three models, Beautyrest Suite Harmony, Suite Summit and Suite Skyline.

The collection is sold exclusively at Metro stores.

Another micro-climate control bed is the Simmons BackCare e-ION Series mattresses that start at $2,644. These are equipped with Cold Foam, an environmentally friendly foam which is high in density, making it more durable and facilitating better moisture exchange and faster heat dissipation.

The result: cool comfort for a better night's shut-eye.

5. Set the tone for sleep with mood lighting

Ikea's new Tradfri range of lighting takes the guesswork out of powering your home with smart lighting systems.



Its Tradfri intelligent bulb is easy to set up - simply stick it into your lampshade and control the colours with an ergonomically designed round remote which also functions as a dimmer, which helps save energy.

You can control the brightness as well as choose from a spectrum of nine colours to suit your mood in the bedroom.

The colours start from warm yellows, then segue into blues and finally to reds via just the remote.

If you want more mood bulbs in the bedroom, the Tradfri remote can control up to 10 bulbs at one go.

The Tradfri smart bulb costs $29.90 while the remote retails for $19.90.

Available at Ikea stores or shop online at www.ikea.com/sg/