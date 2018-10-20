Features galore at revamped Courts store

Electronics, IT and furniture retailer Courts Singapore has revamped its Ang Mo Kio outlet to include wider aisles, an open-space concept as well as interactive features.

After a two-month renovation, the store, which officially reopens today, will have an interactive cooking demonstration station and a customisation wall in the furniture section. The wall showcases fabrics and leathers for Courts' made-to-order range of sofas.

Following last year's revamp of the Jurong Point outlet and the Tampines Courts Megastore, the Ang Mo Kio branch is the third location to be redesigned to fit the company's new store experience model.

Courts declined to give the exact cost of the renovation, but said it was more than $1 million.

In line with the store experience model, Ang Mo Kio's branch will have a "Guru counter". Here, customers can consult in-house experts on repair or maintenance issues or smart solutions for the home.

Shoppers can also trade in and obtain warranty services for their new gadgets at this counter.

The store also has a new click-and-collect-counter, part of Courts' omni-channel shopping options. Customers who order items online may choose to pick them up at the collection counter without waiting in the regular payment queue.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Wednesday, Courts Singapore's country chief executive officer Ben Tan, 50, says the Ang Mo Kio store was chosen because the mature estate is an accessible location.

The Ang Mo Kio store has the second-highest footfall among Courts' seven standalone stores. The company has 14 locations in Singapore, including outlets inmalls.

"We are really targeting the heartlanders and the mid-market audience. There's a lot of footfall here. On Saturday mornings, there are usually queues of people waiting for the store to open," he says.

He adds that friendly advice from experts, complementary fix-it solutions and customisation options have become "part of the expectations of today's modern, omni-channel shopper".

Grab driver Ismail Mohammed Noor is looking forward to checking out the renovated store.

The 55-year-old, who lives in Hougang, visits the Ang Mo Kio Courts almost every month.

"The salespeople are always friendly and I'm on a first-name basis with some of them. It will be exciting to see how the store has been revamped and check out the new services," he says.

