Elements of surprise

Like other newlyweds, Mr Andy and Mrs Felicia Ang wanted a cosy matrimonial home.

One aspect that differentiates their five-room Housing Board flat in Punggol, however, is Mr Ang's unique collection - not of toys or art, but of scientific elements.

The couple, who are in their early 30s, had requested their interior designer - Ms Cadine Lim of home-grown design company Prozfile - to create a physical manifestation of the periodic table.

The display is made up of 118 square boxes with clear acrylic doors.

Though it takes up an entire wall in the living room, its clean design allows it to blend seamlessly with the rest of the modern contemporary 1,100 sq ft flat.

The two-month renovation cost $100,000 including furnishings and appliances.

Ms Lim created a privacy divider that demarcates the living area and the foyer. It also serves as the back for a television console on one side and incorporates an inviting display space on the other.

The divider's tinted glass base and walnut-brown laminated trimmings add warmth and sophistication.

As the home owners cook often, storage is priority. Additional kitchen cabinetry lines the space that was originally intended to be the dining area, and the oven and microwave are also installed here.

Three bronze pendant lamps and faux leather dining chairs from Comfort Furniture accessorise this extension of the kitchen.

The couple worked with Ms Lim to design a contemporary-style kitchen which features a dark teal laminate and concrete-look Kompacplus countertop.

A customised table for six with a marble-like quartz top not only looks elegant, but can also double as extra preparation space. This is one of Mrs Ang's favourite furniture items in the home.

Apart from the radioactive elements, Mr Ang plans to collect as many elements as he can.

The Gold element was the most expensive. In its cubbyhole is a gold plate purchased from their trip to Tibet, as well as gold cufflinks.

He says: "We grew up learning about the periodic table, but never had the chance to hold the elements. I found out you could actually collect them and that's when I started my own collection.

"To be able to feel the elements' varying weights and textures is interesting."

Next on his list is Caesium, the chemical element that defines time.

While Mr Ang collects scientific elements, Mrs Ang has quite the shoe collection.

Ms Lim designed a mix of closed and open cubbies in the foyer for the shoes - this ensures additional storage does not look too "boxy", while allowing hints of colour to come through, as well as giving easy access to frequently worn footwear.

Key design factors, such as a timeless palette and a sense of openness, characterise the bedroom. Warm vinyl flooring arranged herringbone style, a minimalist customised bedframe and side table, as well as a clear glass door, complete the look.

• This article first appeared in the September 2019 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

