Eclectic home a labour of love

Ms Jo Henson, owner of this three-bedroom resale home in Tampines, loves to entertain.

The headhunter and her partner Merlyn Hor, who is in media sales, whom she lives with in the 1,500 sq ft apartment, also had many interests.

So the couple, both in their 40s, wanted a home with a balcony and guest room where friends can hang out; a design that incorporates their sports equipment seamlessly; and, most importantly, a kitchen that fits Ms Henson's cooking requirements.

They approached their friend, interior designer Gayle Leong from interior design firm 3PSi, to do the renovation, which took almost three months and cost $130,000.

The couple, who have two dogs, moved in in late October 2018.

Ms Leong says: "There is no hard and fast rule to this home. It is an Instagram-worthy and 'chapalang' (colloquial for a mixture of various elements) design, made up of Jo's many online purchases and affordable furniture from Ikea and Castlery.

"She is, however, a very organised person and requires lots of storage. This, and her love of entertaining, informed the layout of the apartment."

You described the apartment as an update of your previous home. How so? Ms Henson: We stuck to the grey-black palette we like and brought over some items such as the study room ladder and the plantation doors that now sit in our balcony.

We even added more plantation doors throughout the home. We love the look, they keep the sun out and are easier to maintain than curtains.

We did play more with steel and our tile selection, though. I'd say this home is a collaboration of things we love and Gayle's eye for space-planning. Her team of contractors is also great to work with.

How would you describe the style of the home? Ms Henson: There is a retro touch to it - with the bamboo blinds, shaker-style cabinetry, wainscoted bedroom wall and the vintage-look tiles. However, the colour scheme veers towards a more masculine ambience.

There are also quirkier elements, such as the locker-style doors in the gym/guest room, skateboard-turned-shelf in the study and various unique decorations.

What were the main renovations done? Ms Henson: We gutted the whole apartment as it was almost 24 years old.

The work includes converting one bedroom into a walk-in wardrobe with plenty of storage space, as well as taking some space from the store room to create a more spacious master bathroom.

You had a memorable experience when designing the kitchen. Ms Henson: It was a character-building experience. To save money, Gayle suggested we purchase - instead of build from scratch - shaker-style kitchen cabinetry doors from Ikea.

Ikea Singapore had only 11 pieces, so we had our friends bring over the remaining 10 pieces we needed from Ikea stores in Johor Baru and Kuala Lumpur.

Then we realised the measurements were a bit off. Luckily, our contractor made adjustments so they could fit the kitchen carcass and hinges.

Our handmade brass handles, as well as US-bought kitchen mixer, also had trouble fitting in. It really took a lot of effort, and a number of kind and helpful people, to pull off this kitchen.

• This article first appeared in the March 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.





