Eclectic charm

There is incredible detail in every corner of Jason and Trish Yong's five-room Housing Board flat in Depot Road, from the two different black-and-white tiles that greet visitors at the entrance to the dragon doorknob of the master bathroom.

This decorative chinoiserie style is the result of a collaborative effort between interior designer Trifven Ho from Living Icon and the home owners.

Mr Ho and Mrs Yong not only have a good eye for Oriental design, but are also resourceful and have a more-is-more approach for the 1,100 sq ft apartment.

The home owners - Mr Yong is a general manager in the construction industry and Mrs Yong is self-employed in the travel industry - live there with their daughter and two pets.

The Yongs, who are both in their 40s, have worked with Mr Ho on previous home and office properties over the last decade.

Mrs Yong explains the work that went into creating the vibrant and expressive abode.

The home is decked out in colourful prints. Tell us about it.

I am half-Peranakan and have always been drawn to loud colours and Oriental style with a French twist.

Trifven knows my style well and went to Goodrich Global to pick out several prints with butterflies, birds and flowers like peonies.

We also engaged a Chinese artist to illustrate three murals, including the floral motif in the master bathroom.

What were some of your must-haves for this home?

I must have a bathtub, even if it is small. But it is more about my love for standalone bathtubs rather than having a good soak.

We decided to remove the shower point in the master bathroom and move a bathtub in instead.

We also kept the area enclosed, away from the vanity, for a cosy and dramatic mood.

My husband wanted a red main door as it is a visually striking element and complements the Oriental decor well.

What went into the $100,000 renovation?

Mostly the reconfiguration of space. We took some space from the dining room for a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom and created a shoe cabinet near the foyer. We also re-did the kitchen - we added a breakfast counter and, as I hate the oil from cooking, Trifven moved the stove nearer to the window.

This is your third home. How did you incorporate your existing furniture into the new space?

Every time I move, I will buy some new furniture and keep the rest in storage. Trifven will then look through my collection for pieces that match the current style.

We also try not to discard furniture, but modify them to enhance its functionality instead.

For instance, we incorporated a wooden partition - we bought it from Just Anthony (a retailer of Oriental and vintage furniture) almost 10 years ago - into the sliding grille in the living room, and turned another intricate wood panel we have into a dining room feature wall.

