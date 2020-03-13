Dying for a good night's sleep

Can cutting back on sleep actually kill you?

Sleep deprivation can give rise to a condition called "micro sleep". This is when a person falls asleep for just a few seconds or up to half a minute during his waking hours - without even realising he has fallen asleep.

According to Associate Professor Toh Song Tar, head and senior consultant of otorhinolaryngology at Singapore General Hospital's (SGH's) Head & Neck Surgery department, an estimated 250,000 accidents every year in the United States are related to sleep issues.

"The actual hours of sleep required by an adult vary but, in general, adults do need seven to eight hours of sleep," says Prof Toh.

"The effects of sleep deprivation can be acute or chronic and are accumulative. The long-term health consequences may manifest only later in life.

"Voluntary sleep deprivation may also be associated with unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking, drinking alcohol, having late-night suppers or snacking to keep awake to work or study.

"These unhealthy lifestyles as a whole can contribute to poor health. So it is not just the exact amount of sleep that matters, but the lifestyle and habits associated with it as well," says Prof Toh.

He says a sleep duration of less than four hours over the long term has shown to increase mortality risk in human beings.

"Sleep deprivation has been overlooked as a significant risk factor for diabetes. The interactions between the sugar level in the blood and hormones like insulin, which regulates sugar level, and the stress hormone cortisol can be adversely affected by sleep deprivation."

Prof Toh also cautions that sleep deprivation can lead to higher risk of chronic health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

Here's how to get a good rest If you have trouble dropping off to sleep and are sleepy during the day, these can be signs of poor sleep hygiene, says Dr Kenny Pang from Asia Sleep Centre. Ironically, sleep hygiene has nothing to do with washing your hands before bedtime, but everything to do with how you clean up your act before getting under the covers Dr Pang lists these essentials: DOS •Go to bed at the same time each day, as this will allow your mind and body a chance to rest regularly and at a fixed time. •Get regular exercise each day, preferably in the morning. There is evidence that regular exercise (including meditation and yoga) improves restful sleep. •Get regular exposure to outdoor or bright lights during the day. This allows the mind and body to be aware of day and night, as melatonin is produced during the night, when exposed to the dark. •• Keep the temperature in your bedroom cool (not cold) and comfortable as you could have trouble sleeping if there are temperature extremes. •Keep the bedroom quiet. There is evidence that if the partner snores, one can lose two hours of sleep on average a night. •Keep the bedroom dark so that it is ideal for sleeping. Melatonin levels in the blood start to rise by about 9 to 10 pm and peaks by 1 to 2am. •Relaxation just before going to sleep is encouraged. A massage or warm bath will help. DON'TS •Avoid activities that are too stimulating such as strenuous exercise. •Stay away from caffeine after 6pm as the effects can last for several hours. This includes coffee, many kinds of teas, chocolates and sodas. •Ditch digital devices that promote wakefulness and expose you to blue light. • Do not go to bed too hungry or too full. Hunger could cause gastric pain and overeating could result in acid reflux and chest discomfort at night. •Avoid lying in bed when you cannot sleep. Take a walk, sit up and read a few passages from a book. This will help ease the tension of forcing yourself to go to sleep again.

For people with hypertension, just one night without adequate sleep can cause elevated blood pressure throughout the next day.

Dr Kenny Pang, an ear, nose and throat specialist and founder of the Asia Sleep Centre at Paragon in Orchard Road, believes sleeping less than six hours daily might affect the individual's performance, concentration and productivity - not least his mood, temperament and memory.

Dr Pang says the bulk of his patients suffer from the most common sleep disorder in Singapore - snoring and obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).

Patients with OSA stop breathing at night during sleep and have very low oxygen intake, resulting in poor sleep quality.

These patients are persistently tired and occasionally fall asleep while driving or at work. Dr Pang says he diagnoses 30 to 40 OSA cases a month.

"I'm seeing two different ends of the spectrum of patients: one set of them are male snorers, usually overweight, with nose congestion and are mouth-breathers who have intermittent low oxygen at night and excessive daytime sleepiness," says Dr Pang.

"On the other end of the spectrum are younger women (20 to 40 years old), who are usually thin, and who suffer poor sleep quality due to constant grinding of the teeth at night, aggravated by nose congestion, and have frequent jaw aches, neck aches and headaches," he says. He says Asians have the highest rates of moderate to severe OSA.

"Asians in general have smaller jaws compared with Caucasians, so when the face is quite narrow, the tongue has no space and falls backwards during sleep, blocking the airway. This can lead to high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes and sudden death."

According to Dr Geraldine Tan, principal psychologist and director of The Therapy Room in Orchard Road, her patients tell her that they are not able to draw the line between work and life, with the recent trend of more employees working from home.

"With the many gadgets that allow people to work remotely away from the office, the perception is that they need to be on call 24/7," says Dr Tan, who has more than two decades of experience working with patients with various psychological problems.

"The work e-mail is checked first thing when they open their eyes, and there is pressure to reply to queries soon and almost immediately," says Dr Tan.

She also cites video-conferencing, when the other party may be from different time zones, as another cause for concern.

"For these cases, I work with my patients to draw boundaries and explain to them when to put the devices away," she says.

"Often, my patients realise that their behaviour is self-imposed."

Why this mattress can cost more than $27,000

You have heard of pocketed spring mattresses, latex memory foam, even airbeds and waterbeds. But continuous coil suspension mattresses?

That is what sets the Swedish Duxiana (DUX) brand apart from other beds.

The "bedding system", as DUX prefers to brand its products, retails from just over $9,000 for a mattress and can go up to more than $27,000 for a full leather ensemble.

Each DUX model is engineered to coddle your spine with more than 1.6km of milled, high tensile steel wire wound into 4,180 interconnected springs.

What you get when you try out one of these "high performance sleep systems" is relief from pressure at the key touch points between your body and the bed: your head, shoulders, hips and legs.

The DUX bed is designed to ensure your spine maintains a straight line from neck to hip to avoid aches and pains.

Created in Sweden, DUX is now managed by the fourth generation of the founder Efraim Ljung, a Swedish chocolatier, who, as the story goes, took a penknife and slit open a mattress in his Chicago hotel room on one of his business trips in 1926.

He wanted to find out the inner workings of a particular dream-inducing mattress that lulled him into even forgetting his rheumatism.

Today, there are 78 DUX showrooms in 24 countries. One of the top sellers in the brand's Singapore showroom in Danish Design Co in Pasir Panjang is the DUX 8008 with the add-on Pascal cassette system. The DUX 8008 bed retails from more than $27,000. The more expensive models are full leather ensembles.

This patented system consists of interchangeable cassettes of different spring tensions to suit individual body size and weight.

So sought after are the DUX beds that luxe hotels such as The Surrey in Manhattan's Upper East Side include "DUXIANA queen size beds" in online descriptions of its suites.