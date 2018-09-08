The Chic Apartment: Designed for posh living

Home for this family of three means neutral colours and a space with a warm, cosy ambience.

On a relative's recommendation, home owners Michael and Stella Ling, who are in their 40s, sought the help of husband-and-wife duo Yeo See Wee and J.J. Yip of Wee Studio.

"Michael and Stella gave us lots of free rein in the design of their home. They were overseas during the renovation and trusted us with the design entirely. We were also mindful of their appreciation for designer furniture, which they wanted to include throughout their home," says Mr Yeo.

To create a luxurious, hotel inspired look for the four-bedroom condominium apartment at The Interlace in Alexandra, wood panellings were used as wall detail and to camouflage storage cabinetry.

As part of the $200,000 renovation, which included furniture and furnishings, the designers customised pieces, such as the dining table and sofa, to fit the existing layout of the 1,650 sq ft home, as well as to complement fixtures and accessories from designer brands like Knoll and Lightyears.

With its shades of grey, brown and cream, the apartment exudes an understated, posh look and a welcoming ambience.

A minimalist calligraphy-inspired artwork was customised to blend with the palette and add an artistic touch to the living room.

A black tinted mirror clads the wall next to the dining area to enlarge the space visually. Designer furniture and accessories, such as the Knoll Bertoia Plastic Side dining chairs and Lightyears Pharaoh pendant lamps, add to the overall luxurious feel.

Part of the wall in the study was removed to create an open-plan area.

Right next to the study table, a niche was created to house a "whisky bar", where Mr Ling, a senior executive in the manufacturing industry, can enjoy a drink while lounging on one of his favourite furniture pieces - the Eames lounge chair and ottoman.

The panelling effect at the front of the home was adapted for the master bedroom with the use of cream laminates. This three-dimensional design camouflages joinery lines on the cabinetry, so storage space blends in seamlessly.

The bathrooms were completely refurbished too. Using materials such as marble-like homogeneous tiles from Hafary, the designers achieved a hotel-inspired design while ensuring easy maintenance, with durable materials including a quartz countertop from Caesarstone.

Finally, taking advantage of the high ceiling in the bedrooms, they created a cove in the couple's teenage daughter's room. With dark wood-look laminate cladding the walls, floor and ceiling, the result is a cosy, restful space.

