Elevated design: A new walkway that brings the mountain into the city of Fuzhou and women-friendly tents win the President's Design Award
The Straits Times takes a closer look at some of the winners of this year's President's Design Award
An insulated shelter for the homeless and an elevated walkway weaving 19km through Fuzhou are among the projects that have bagged Singapore's most prestigious accolade for design this year.
The President's Design Award, given out by President Halimah Yacob on July 17, recognised nine Designs of the Year and two Designers of the Year - Mr Hans Tan, 38, founder of Hans Tan Studio, and DP Architects' chief executive Angelene Chan, 54.
