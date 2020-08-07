Design News: Grafunkt ties up with Onlewo for National Day collectibles, Hmlet launches furniture subscriptions

Grafunkt ties up with Onlewo for new National Day collectibles

Multi-label furniture store Grafunkt is partnering local fabric design studio Onlewo to create a stool and ottoman set that not only fetes Grafunkt's 11th anniversary this year but also Singapore's 55th birthday.

The double celebration is in the form of a playful deconstruction of the original Quaderna desk - a boxy Modern-movement writing desk designed by the famed architecture firm Superstudio in the 1960s.

The tile design by Onlewo, the Singa Flore, is a modern interpretation of traditional Singapore tiles, and is given a modern twist by Yong. The stool can be converted to a coffee table and the ottoman into a bench or side table for drinks and snacks. It is available in three colours: white, teal and rose pink.

Priced at $420 for the stool and $650 for the ottoman. There's a 15 per cent discount for any purchase of two items and above from the collection. For preorders, visit Grafunkt at Funan Mall or go to Grafunkt's website.

Hmlet launches furniture subscriptions



Hmlet Furniture is offering more than 100 items that range from bed frames to chairs, tables, television consoles, lighting and home accessories. PHOTO: HMLET FURNITURE



Why buy furniture when you can rent instead?

Singapore-based property and lifestyle platform Hmlet has launched furniture subscriptions and online interior designing services with Hmlet Furniture and Hmlet Interiors, respectively.

The new services aim to provide landlords, Hmlet members and consumers with more flexibility in tailoring and configuring living spaces to suit individual lifestyle needs.

Hmlet Furniture is offering more than 100 items that range from bed frames to chairs, tables, television consoles, lighting and home accessories.

Customers can now rent complete collections of furniture or separate pieces from Hmlet's curated lines. Hmlet Interiors is available directly on the Hmlet platform online and offers three levels of services ranging from affordable for individual homeowners to full-service for bigger groups.

For the full suite of services, go to Hmlet Furniture's website and Hmlet Interiors' website.

New antiviral wallpaper and vinyl flooring claim to zap 99.9% of viruses



Lonprotect is said to employ an advanced anti-viral technology from Japan. PHOTO: JESTAC



Interior specialist firm has launched Lonprotect which it claims is Singapore's first anti-viral vinyl wallpaper and flooring.

Lonprotect is said to employ an advanced anti-viral technology from Japan that reduces the effectiveness of contagious viruses by up to 99.9 per cent within an hour.

The technology has been tested on the avian coronavirus and the avian influenza virus (H5N3), which are both from the same family as the common flu virus and the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Unlike disinfectants, the anti-viral technology in Lonprotect products remains effective around the clock and over the long haul.

Special launch prices for the wallpaper start from $5 psf and $8 psf for the vinyl flooring.

For more information, e-mail keith.cheong@jestac.com.sg or go to Lonprotect's website.

Limited-edition G-Shock X 'mightyellow' timepiece hits shelves



The strap is an artistic interpretation of the shapes and colours of the tropical jungle and is "inspired by (Singapore's) ever changing landscapes". PHOTO: CASIO



To celebrate Singapore's 55th birthday, G-Shock has released a collaborative creation with illustrator and visual artist Adeline Tan aka mightyellow.

Available exclusively in Singapore, the special timepiece is based on the brand's latest GA-140 model. The strap is an artistic interpretation of the shapes and colours of the tropical jungle and is, Tan says, "inspired by (Singapore's) ever changing landscapes".

Among other features, the watch is water-resistant to 200m, comes with five daily alarms and has access to 29 time zones.

Price: $219

G-Shock X 'mightyellow' is available at G-Shock stores and authorised dealers