Design News: Dyson's new slim vacuum cleaner, ErgoTune's upgraded office chair, and more

DYSON'S NEW LIGHTWEIGHT VACUUM CLEANER

Digital Slim is British brand Dyson's latest iteration of its cord-free vacuum. It has a detachable wand that can be changed to other attachments to suction up 99.97 per cent of particles around the house - even those as tiny as 0.3 microns.

Using data based on the scientific study of the measurements and proportions of the human body, Dyson engineers focused on making a smaller and lighter machine with a shorter wand more suited for Asian users who do frequent cleaning.The brand also built the grip and contoured the trigger for improved comfort for these users.

While some cordless vacuums may sacrifice suction for lightness, Dyson says the Digital Slim's trademark Hyperdymium motor produces a powerful airflow using highly efficient cyclone technology.

Info: There are two Digital Slim models - Digital Slim Fluffy Extra ($749) and Dyson Digital Slim Fluffy Pro ($849) - available on the Dyson website and Dyson Demo stores at at 01-15/16/24/25 Capitol Piazza, 13 Stamford Road, and 01-K4 Westgate Mall, 3 Gateway Drive.

TRICKED-OUT HOME OFFICE CHAIR



PHOTO: ERGOTUNE



ErgoEdge - a Singapore furniture maker which was among the first local companies to design height-adjustable electric tables such as the AmpDesk and desktop accessories since 2017 - has launched an upgrade of its popular line of chairs.

The ErgoTune ergonomic office chair is tailor-made for home offices. High-performance and easy on the pocket, the latest iteration features more comfortable fabric,an improved lumbar support system called Atlas and a new GyroBrace 5D armrest.

Designed to fully conform to the body, ErgoTune works on the principle that comfort can only be achieved when a chair is tailored to each person's unique body shape and is fully adjustable across eleven different points - from the headrest, backrest and armrest to the seat's height, depth and recline levels.

Info: The upgraded ErgoTune chairs, priced from $399 to $599, comes in Coral Pink and Charcoal Black, and are available on the ErgoTune website from Oct 1. You can try them out at the Victory Centre store at 07-09, 110 Lorong 23 Geylang.

LUXE HOME DECOR STORE STRANGE & DERANGED MOVES TO PARAGON



PHOTO: STRANGE & DERANGED



After six years at Palais Renaissance, local luxury home decor store Strange & Deranged has moved to its new 1,259 sq ft flagship store at Paragon. It has another store at Robinsons Orchard.

Strange & Deranged was founded in 2013 as the first standalone retail concept by Strange Associates, an interior design consultancy started by partners Alex Tan and Cindy Tang .

The Paragon store stocks artisanal creations sourced from around the world - from plush furnishings and accessories to furniture and art by international brands.

Among the latest collections are hand-embroidered silk velvet cushions by Anke Drechsel from Germany, wood sculptures by French artist Benoit Averly and hand-crafted photo frames in the traditional Florentine workshop style by Italian artist Giovanni Baccani .

Prices start from $78 for a photo frame by Baccani to more than $6,000 for a sculpture by Averly.

Strange & Deranged also advises on home decor and provides bespoke interior styling and consultation services for homes, show apartments and residential projects.

Info: The new store at 04-47 Atrium 2, Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, opens from 11am to 8pm. Go to the website.

DABBLE WITH A DARK PALETTE



PHOTO: CAESARSTONE



Caesarstone, a pioneer of original quartz surfaces, has launched a Dark Collection of quartz surfaces, which include the colours Piatto Black, Empira Black, Oxidian and Black Tempal that will add drama to kitchens and bathrooms.

The range is also suitable for countertops, splashbacks and walls.

The company also recently introduced an innovative surface finish called Natural, which offers a satiny sheen and is for those who like a slightly textured, grainy finish. Prices depend on the scope of projects.

Info: Check out the displays at Caesarstone's Experience Centre (03-357 Suntec City Mall Tower 3, 3 Temasek Boulevard; tel: 9011-3559). Go to this website to request for free samples to be mailed to you.