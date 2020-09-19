Design News

TRICKED-OUT CHAIR FOR THE HOME OFFICE

ErgoEdge - a Singapore furniture maker which was among the first home-grown companies to design height-adjustable electric tables such as the AmpDesk and desktop accessories since 2017 - has launched an upgrade of its popular line of chairs.

The ErgoTune ergonomic office chair is said to be tailor-made for home offices. The latest iteration features a more comfortable fabric, an improved lumbar support system called Atlas and a new GyroBrace 5D armrest.

It works on the principle that comfort can be achieved only when a chair is tailored to a person's unique body shape and is fully adjustable across 11 points - from the headrest, backrest and armrest to the seat's height, depth and recline levels.

Info: The upgraded ErgoTune chairs, priced from $399 to $599, comes in Coral Pink and Charcoal Black and are available at ergotune.com from Oct 1. You can also try out the new model at the Victory Centre store at 07-09, 110 Lorong 23 Geylang.

LUXE HOME DECOR STORE STRANGE & DERANGED MOVES TO PARAGON

After six years at Palais Renaissance, local luxury home decor store Strange & Deranged has moved to its new 1,259 sq ft flagship store at Paragon.

It has another store at Robinsons Orchard.

The label was founded in 2013 as the first standalone retail concept by Strange Associates, an interior design consultancy started by partners Alex Tan and Cindy Tang.

The Paragon store stocks artisanal creations sourced from around the world - from plush furnishings to furniture to art by international brands.

Among the latest collections are hand-embroidered silk velvet cushions by Anke Drechsel from Germany, wood sculptures by French artist Benoit Averly and handcrafted photo frames (above right) in the traditional Florentine workshop-style by Italian artist Giovanni Baccani. Prices start at $78 for a photo frame by Baccani to more than $6,000 for a sculpture by Averly.

Strange & Deranged also gives advice on home decor and provides bespoke interior styling and consultation services.

Info: Strange & Deranged's Paragon store (04-47 Atrium 2, Paragon, 290 Orchard Road) opens from 11am to 8pm. Go to www.strangeanderanged.com

DABBLE WITH A DARK PALETTE

Caesarstone, a pioneer of original quartz surfaces, has launched a Dark Collection of quartz surfaces, which includes the colours Piatto Black, Empira Black, Oxidian and Black Tempal that will add drama to kitchens and bathrooms.

The range is suitable for countertops, splashbacks and walls.

The company also recently introduced an innovative surface finish called Natural, which offers a satiny sheen and is for those who like a slightly textured, grainy finish.

Prices depend on the scope of projects.

Info: Check out the displays at Caesarstone's Experience Centre (03-357 Suntec City Mall Tower 3, 3 Temasek Boulevard, tel: 9011-3559). Go to www.caesarstone.sg/dark-collection to request free samples to be mailed to you.

Chantal Sajan