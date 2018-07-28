Design News

Two Singapore companies - glass panel solutions brand SynerG and design studio Onlewo have teamed up to create a collection of Singapore-inspired kitchen backsplash designs.
They range from those inspired by HDB facades to Peranakan-looking tiles featuring kueh and other food items. Prices are $60 per sq ft.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?