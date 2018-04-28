NEW GALLERY FOR SMART BLINDS

Singapore home furnishings company mc.2 has launched a showroom in a 4,200 sq ft space in Ubi Avenue for its smart blinds (above) and other products such as curtains and wallpaper.

At the showroom, which opened last month, customers can check out curtain-shaping technology and top blind brands such as Hunter Douglas and Toso.

Smart blinds carried by the company include Altex's SecureZIP blind, which was developed and manufactured in Singapore, as well as child-friendly options such as cordless and motorised blinds.

Prices range from $1,000 to $7,000.

Info: www.mc2.com.sg

LASALLE EXHIBITION

Students from the Lasalle College of the Arts will put on an exhibition show next month.

Final-year students from the diploma, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and Master of Arts programme will showcase their work in an annual exhibition, which will run from May 17 to 30.

The show will span the disciplines of design, fine arts, film, media arts, dance, music, theatre, art therapy and arts management.

Info: bit.ly/2FkGNla

IKEA SINGAPORE'S 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

To mark 40 years in Singapore, Swedish furniture giant Ikea will offer a range of activities and promotions at its Tampines and Alexandra stores from May 10 to 13.

Those who make same-day in-store purchases of at least $100 in a single receipt can redeem a set of three enamel pins inspired by iconic Ikea products.

There are 18 designs (above).

Activities include decoupage and terrarium workshops, a furniture-building competition, storytelling sessions and band performances.

Info: ikea.sg/40

• If you have an event or new store opening that you would like featured, e-mail the details to stlife@sph.com.sg with the header, Design News.