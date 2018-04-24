Create more room for your space

It is no secret that the floor areas of homes in Singapore have decreased over the years.

A study by SLP Research and Consultancy revealed that the average gross floor area per unit for a private home in the city fringes dropped from 1,051 sq ft in 2010 to 810 sq ft in 2015.

Naturally, bedroom sizes have followed suit. In an average home today, there is often little space left in a bedroom once you add a bed, wardrobe and study desk, resulting in a space that is more claustrophobic than restful.

So how can homeowners maximise their bedroom space? Interior designers from Recommend.sg give their expert tips:

Get made-to-measure wardrobes

Instead of flat-packed modular wardrobes, a custom-made wardrobe that reaches to the ceiling will ensure you get the most mileage from your bedroom’s storage space.

Customised wardrobes give you more vertical storage space while keeping your floor space clear. Store items that you seldom use on the higher shelves of the wardrobe, and items such as spare luggage, pillows and blankets on the lower shelves or bottom drawers so you can reach for them easily.

Fitting your wardrobes with sliding doors instead of swinging doors will ensure that you do not have to factor in space between your bed and your wardrobe.



Building floor-to-ceiling wardrobes are a great way to maximise your floor space. PHOTO: CRESCENDO INTERIOR & LIFESTYLE



Opt for storage by the window

If your bedroom windows do not reach the floor, don’t let that space go to waste — add sturdy floor-level storage compartments below them. They can even double up as window seats too.

Build storage around the bed

A wardrobe does not always have to be placed next to the bed.

You can combine the bed and wardrobe by building a cabinet into the headboard of your bed — and even extend it to the ceiling if you like. You can add doors to the cabinet, or make it a display feature for your books or family photos.

After you have extended your wardrobe to the ceiling, think sideways. Create custom-made bedside drawers that double up as a study desk or vanity area.

Instead of buying bedside lamps that take up valuable space, attach hanging pendant lights to the ceiling.



Push-pull drawers underneath the bed can be used to store a number of different items. PHOTO: SPACE FACTOR



Functional furniture

When you have limited floor space, you need to get creative when coming up with storage solutions for your bedroom.

For instance, instead of buying a standalone bed frame, build a platform bed that offers storage space beneath the bed.

Pull-out drawers under the bed can be used for smaller items such as underwear and socks. You could also stash away bigger items such as bed sheets and duvet covers.

If you live in a studio apartment, get a sofa bed so you can fold it up and save space when you are not using it. Or get an ottoman — not only can it be used to store items, it also works as an extra seat when you have guests at your home.

For the ultimate space-saving trick, ask your contractor to build a fold-up bed that swings up completely against the wall when not in use.

When the bed has been folded away, a small flap can be extended from the underside of the bed frame — and volia, you have a study desk.



Getting your furniture to pull double duty can also go a long way in saving floor space. PHOTO: SPACE FACTOR



Other handy tips

Mr Benjamin Toh, designer and project manager at M2 Decor, says that every bedroom should follow the Rockmelon Rule.

That is, any decorative objects around the room should not be smaller than a rockmelon. Too many small objects will give the room a cluttered appearance.

Mr Toh also recommends using a brighter colour for your bedroom walls and floor for an airier and more open feel.

“Darker colours may give the impression that the room is closing in on you,” he adds.