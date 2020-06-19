Courts offers huge discounts in online sale

Hankering for a spot of retail therapy as phase two of the circuit breaker starts today?

Local electronics and furniture retailer Courts could be a good place to start. It had its big 618 online sale yesterday, boasting discounts of more than 50 per cent on a range of items.

Because of the positive response, the sale has been extended to Monday. There are good deals aplenty at str.sg/JWfq. Here are just five:

1 LG 55-inch Ultra HD 4K OLED Smart TV, $2,299

Originally priced at $4,099, the LED TV is being sold at a discounted price of $2,299.

Free delivery and installation - estimated to cost $200 - are included in the purchase.

Buyers can also choose to redeem either $200 worth of grocery vouchers or an Xbox One S Bundle worth $428.

2 Philips Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $200

The slim vacuum cleaner, discounted from $499 to $200, is another good pick. The product promises a thorough cleaning job with its two-step cleaning system.

3 Mayer Personal Blender, $16.80

Perhaps one of the best deals in the sale, this product boasts a 75 per cent discount, from $69 to $16.80. The blender is convenient for preparing smoothies, cocktails, fitness drinks and more.

4 Alexa Five-piece Dining Set, $399

The dining set, which includes one dining table and four chairs, was originally priced at $1,399 and is now retailing for $399.

The set features a tempered glass top and beech-legs frame structure.

5 Index Skalar Queen-size Bed Frame, $399

Discounted from $999 to $399, this bed frame with a fabric upholstery headboard is perfect for those furnishing their homes on a budget.

Aditi Bharade