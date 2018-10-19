Courts launches new store experience at revamped Ang Mo Kio outlet

SINGAPORE - Electronics, IT and furniture retailer Courts Singapore has revamped its Ang Mo Kio outlet to include wider aisles, an open space concept as well as interactive features.

After a two-month-long renovation, the store, which officially re-opens on Saturday (Oct 20), will have an interactive cooking demonstration station and a customisation wall in the furniture section. The wall showcases a range of fabrics and leathers for Courts' made-to-order range of sofas.

Following the 2017 revamp of its Jurong Point store and the Tampines Courts Megastore, the Ang Mo Kio store is the third location to be redesigned to fit the company's new store experience model. Courts declined to give the exact cost of the renovation, saying that it was more than $1 million.

In line with the store experience model, Ang Mo Kio will have a "Guru counter", where customers can consult in-house experts on repair issues, maintenance or smart link-up solutions for the home. Shoppers can also trade-in and obtain warranty services for their new gadgets at this counter.

The store also has a new click-and-collect counter, part of Courts' omni-channel shopping options. Customers who ordered items online may choose to pick up their items at the collection counter without waiting in the regular payment queue.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Wednesday (Oct 17), country chief executive officer of Courts Singapore Ben Tan, 50, said the Ang Mo Kio store was chosen because the mature estate is an accessible location to more people.

The Ang Mo Kio store has the second-highest footfall among Courts' seven standalone stores. The company has 14 locations in Singapore, including outlets at shopping malls.

"We are really targeting the heartlanders and the mid-market audience. There's a lot of footfall here. On Saturday morning, there are usually queues of people waiting for the store to open," Mr Tan says.

He adds that friendly advice from experts, complementary fix-it solutions and customisation options have become "part of the expectations of today's modern, omni-channel shopper".

Grab driver Ismail Mohammed Noor says he is looking forward to checking out the renovated store.

The 55-year-old, who lives in Hougang, visits the Courts outlet at Ang Mo Kio almost every month.

"The salespeople are always friendly and I'm even on a first-name basis with some of them. It will be exciting to see how the store has been revamped and check out the new services," he says.

In conjunction with the re-opening, The Straits Times is running a contest for subscribers as part of the ST+ news with benefits programme to reward loyal subscribers. Participants stand to win customised sofa and bed sets from Courts.

The contest, which can be entered through the SPH Rewards App, will run from Saturday till Oct 28.