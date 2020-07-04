Cosy hang-out at home

As they love to host dinners and parties, Mr Kenneth Cheng and Ms Karen Lim wanted a spacious living room where friends and family can gather, alongside the dining area and kitchen.

Ms Lim says: "In my previous home, I'm always in the kitchen preparing food and will miss out on what's happening outside. So, with this home, I wanted to keep the kitchen open plan and create a counter where I can cook while still chatting with my friends."

Working with Mr Darren Neo of home-grown interior design firm Eightytwo, they decided on a modern contemporary look for the three-plus-one-bedroom condominium apartment in Holland Road, complemented with classical-style features such as wainscot panels.

The 21/2-month renovation cost $130,000.

The couple, who are in their 40s and work in the healthcare industry, moved into the 1,675 sq ft apartment in November 2018.

As Mr Cheng is an audiophile, the living room is designed to ensure the television feature wall would blend in seamlessly with the various audio devices.

The walls are laminated in black and the devices sit on a concrete base.

Furniture and furnishing items here are in a pastel palette, including a light green fabric sofa and grey lounge chair from Ligne Roset as well as Sancal coffee tables.

The contrast in colours, wainscoting details, a careful curation of the home owners' favourite prints and artworks, as well as a pair of gold-hued pendant lamps, make the dining room a standout space.

The terrazzo kitchen countertop from terrazzo-maker Agglotech adds textural details and pairs perfectly with the light blue cabinetry.

A relaxing vibe has been created in the master suite - a cosy corner allows Ms Lim to wind down and read before bed.

An original bathtub in the master bathroom was also removed, freeing up space for larger shower and vanity areas, which now have his and her basins.

• This article first appeared in the May 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.





